42 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares rose 121.7% to $5.83 in pre-market trading after the U.S. FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares rose 61.9% to $4.08 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Friday. ADMA Biologics reported downbeat Q2 results earlier during the month.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) rose 65.7% to $6.13 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Friday. ThermoGenesis released quarterly results last week.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares rose 40.5% to $3.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected preliminary results for FY20.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) rose 38.4% to $19.01 in pre-market trading after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 35.2% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Friday. T2 Biosystems, earlier during the month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) rose 34.1% to $0.2368 in pre-market trading after Angelo, Gordon & Co. reported a 16.6% active stake in the company.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 24.8% to $12.48 in pre-market trading after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) rose 17.8% to $8.33 in pre-market trading. Last week, New York Times reported that the FDA has placed a hold on Cerus’s blood plasma.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) rose 16.1% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after falling over 14% on Friday.
- Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 15.7% to $0.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced its subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food has received additional orders from an existing customer.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTY) rose 13% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Friday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares rose 11.3% to $4.35 in pre-market trading. Tiziana Life Sciences, on Friday, announced the award of a patent on use of Milciclib in combination with tyrosine kinase inhibitors such as Sorafenib, Regorafenib and Lenvatinib for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma and other cancers in humans.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) rose 10.6% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. Transocean shares dipped over 28% on Friday on bankruptcy concerns.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 10.6% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 5% on Friday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 10.3% to $3.34 in pre-market trading. Sphere 3D, earlier during the week, released Q2 results.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) rose 10% to $8.23 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its paxalisib for the treatment of malignant glioma, including DIPG.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) rose 10% to $66.40 in pre-market trading. Cree issued weak Q1 earnings guidance last week.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 8.6% to $0.4997 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Friday. CHF Solutions, last week, reported the pricing of $12.5 million offering at $0.45 per unit.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares rose 8.3% to $8.18 in pre-market trading after surging over 12% on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted a Q2 loss earlier during the month.
- Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) shares rose 6.9% to $17.00 in pre-market trading Vertiv Holdings, earlier during the month, announced commencement of 20 million share secondary common stock offering by VPE Holdings.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) rose 6.2% to $2.22 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally released Q2 results earlier during the month.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) rose 5.8% to $27.38 in pre-market trading after surging around 9% on Friday. Rocket Companies is expected to report Q2 results on September 2.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 5.1% to $17.03 in pre-market trading after Bernstein initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and announced a $22 price target.
- AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) rose 3.3% to $57.56 in pre-market trading following a report suggesting President Trump is considering fast-tracking the company's coronavirus vaccine before the election.
Losers
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) fell 22.1% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. The US unit of Northern Dynasty denied a report, which said the Trump administration is considering blocking its Alaska mine project.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares fell 14.1% to $4.34 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering of 835,000 shares at $4.25 per share.
- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) shares fell 13.5% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Friday. SPAR Group, last week, named Fay DeVriese as new Chief Financial Officer.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 13.1% to $0.40 in pre-market trading. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares climbed 64% on Friday after the company announced two additional VenoValve patients from its first-in-man clinical study in Columbia reached the one-year milestone following VenoValve surgery and chronic venous insufficiency significantly improved in both patients.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 11.9% to $0.27 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Friday. Naked Brand Group, last week, entered into a global amendment with St.George Investments amending convertible promissory note issued by the company.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 11.3% to $2.27 in pre-market trading after surging 22% on Friday.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) fell 10.6% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. China Natural Resources, last week, announced it will acquire the shares of Feishang Anthracite Resources Limited.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) fell 10.5% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares, earlier during the month, announced it has received a response from the FDA for PEDMARK NDA indicating identified deficiencies with the facility of the drug product manufacturer, which require resolution prior to PEDMARK approval.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MWK) fell 10% to $7.90 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) fell 9.1% to $0.6134 in pre-market trading after gaining over 17% on Friday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, last week, announced it has received an upfront payment of $9.5 million after expanding its exclusive license agreements with Ocumension Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of YUTIQ and DEXYCU.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 8.4% to $3.95 in pre-market trading. Vuzix shares climbed over 17% on Friday after Rozetta selected the company's Smart Glasses for two separate translation-centric solutions.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 8.2% to $0.4102 in pre-market trading after declining over 10% on Friday. Jaguar Health, last week, issued updates on investigator-initiated trials of crofelemer.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) fell 7.7% to $0.6818 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology, on Friday, announced a press conference for Color World APP to be held in Beijiing, China on September 2.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) fell 7.5% to $2.08 in pre-market trading. Super League, on Friday, announced an exclusive recreational esports partnership for its upcoming new game Venture Valley.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) fell 7.1% to $2.23 in pre-market trading. On Friday, CEO Equels Thomas K. filed a Form 4 with the SEC. The insider bought 10,730 shares at an average price of $2.33.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares fell 7% to $0.2711 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Friday.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares fell 6.6% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Friday. VBI Vaccines, last week, signed a manufacturing deal with Therapure Biomanufacturing for coronavirus vaccine candidates.
