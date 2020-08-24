60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) shares gained 66.3% to close at $33.26 on Friday after the company priced its 8.684 million share IPO at $20 per share.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares jumped 63.9% to close at $0.4602 on Friday after the company announced two additional VenoValve patients from its first-in-man clinical study in Columbia reached the one-year milestone following VenoValve surgery and chronic venous insufficiency significantly improved in both patients.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares jumped 31% to close at $5.16. Bio-Path released Q2 results earlier during the month.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) shares rose 30.6% to close at $15.31. Harpoon Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a loss for the second quarter.
- ShiftPixy, Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) rose 27% to close at $4.37 after declining 11% in the prior sesion. ShiftPixy announced corporate relocation to Miami, Florida on Thursday.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYB) shares gained 25.8% to close at $31.80.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) shares jumped 24.9% to close at $5.27. Velocity Financial, last week, reported results for the second quarter.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) jumped 22% to close at $2.56.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) rose 20.6% to close at $21.70 after pricing its IPO at $18 per share.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) gained 18.8% to close at $19.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) surged 18% to close at $76.10. BigCommerce, earlier during the month, priced its 9 million share IPO at $24 per share.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares jumped 17.4% to close at $0.6748. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 11% on Thursday after the company announced it has received an upfront payment of $9.5 million after expanding its exclusive license agreements with Ocumension Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of YUTIQ and DEXYCU.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 17.4% to close at $4.31 after Rozetta selected the company's Smart Glasses for two separate translation-centric solutions.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 16.7% to close at $3.63. On Tuesday, CLPS announced its strategic investment inGuangdong Huaqin Zhichuang Software Technology Co., Ltd.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares climbed 15% to close at $3.14. MOGU is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) surged 14.1% to close at $21.28. AudioEye, earlier during the month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- JanOne Inc. (NYSE: JAN) shares gained 14% to close at $7.15. JanOne is expected to host telebriefing to discuss drug candidate JAN101 for the treatment of peripheral artery disease and potential applications for coronavirus vascular complications on August 25, 2020.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) gained 13.7% to close at $38.82. Cryoport expanded its global supply chain platform by signing an agreement to acquire CRYOPDP.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares jumped 12.2% to close at $7.55. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported a loss for the second quarter earlier during the month.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares rose 12.1% to close at $14.78 after Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $22 price target.
- Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) gained 12% to close at $6.72 after Bloomberg reported the company is exploring a potential sale.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares gained 10.2% to close at $73.02 after the company reported positive results for the Phase 1 trial of their second COVID-19 vaccine candidate, stating that the latest vaccine candidate had fewer side effects than their first.
- StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) shares rose 10.1% to close at $2.84 after the company reported strong Q2 results.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) gained 9.3% to close at $14.45. Cambium Networks reported upbeat quarterly earnings earlier during the month.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) climbed 9.1% to close at $5.03.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) gained 7% to close at $12.20.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) gained 4.4% to close at $199.50 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares dipped 34.6% to close at $0.0739 on Friday after gaining 10% on Thursday. Stein Mart, last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares declined 32.4% to close at $1.23 on Friday after the company reported a 38.4 million share registered direct offering priced at $1.30 per share. Gevo shares jumped 233% on Thursday after the company announced it has exceeded $1.5 billion in long-term revenue contracts after entering into a binding Renewable Hydrocarbons Purchase and Sale Agreement with Trafigura Trading.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares fell 27% to close at $2.62. VivoPower is expected to report quarterly earnings on Monday, August 24, 2020. On Thursday, VivoPower International reported a contract for the new Carroll Cotton gin.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) fell 23.8% to close at $2.14. Aemetis reported the completion of construction of Phase 1 dairy digester and pipeline project for renewable natural gas production.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) dropped 22.6% to close at $ 0.4719 after the company priced its 11.06 million share public offering of common stock at $0.47 per share.
- Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) shares dipped 21.5% to close at $6.49 on Friday after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 17.9% to close at $1.42. Top Ships shares jumped over 49% on Thursday after the company reported adoption of shareholder friendly measures and purchase of shares by CEO of the company.
- GAN Limited (NYSE: GAN) declined 17.8% to close at $20.68 after the company reported a loss for the second quarter.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares dipped 17.3% to close at $2.78. AutoWeb reported preliminary results for July on Thursday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares slipped 17.1% to close at $2.71. Marathon Patent Group, earlier during the month, entered into a long term purchase contract with Bitmain for the purchase of 10,500 next-generation Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC Miners.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) dropped 16.2% to close at $4.10. Pacific Ethanol reported upbeat quarterly results earlier during the month.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares declined 15.3% to close at $9.83. SharpSpring, earlier during the month, released Q2 results.
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 14.4% to close at $6.80, potentially on continued weakness following short seller reports this week.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) dipped 14.4% to close at $10.35. Penn Virginia, last week, announced retirement of John A. Brooks and appointment of Darrin J. Henke as President, CEO and Director.
- Electromed, Inc (NYSE: ELMD) fell 13.8% to close at $14.20.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) dropped 13.5% to close at $84.00 after reporting results for the second quarter.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares declined 13.5% to close at $3.26. MICT, last week, announced its subsidiary Micronet has received the first significant order for its SmartCam following a successful pilot trial with a leading global telematics provider.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares fell 13.5% to close at $2.30 after reporting Q4 results.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) dipped 13% to close at $5.75.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 12.9% to close at $5.02. Urban One, last week, reported a $25 million at-the-market equity offering program.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 12.5% to close at $0.9884 after declining about 16% on Thursday.
- BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) dipped 12.3% to close at $14.86. BBX Capital released Q2 results earlier during the month.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) dropped 11.8% to close at $0.4237 after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 11.4% to close at $2.41.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) fell 11.2% to close at $5.25. Akers Biosciences, last week, announced a 1.207 million share common stock offering at $5.67 per share.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 10.6% to close at $0.3065. Naked Brand Group shares jumped 37% on Thursday after the company entered into a global amendment with St.George Investments amending convertible promissory note issued by the company.
- Centrus Energy Corp (NYSE: LEU) fell 9.4% to close at $9.88 after the company priced its 2.35 million share common stock offering at $10 per share.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) declined 7.5% to close at $22.50.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) declined 7.3% to close at $0.6594. 9 Meters Biopharma shares jumped 30% on Wednesday following the company's form 4 filing indicating an insider buy of 100,000 shares.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 6.8% to close at $0.9696. IFresh reported Q3 results on Thursday.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) fell 6.8% to close at $95.88. Keysight reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued an upbeat outlook.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) slipped 5.4% to close at $13.28. LMP Automotive released quarterly earnings last week.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) shares fell 4.8% to close at $1.78. Allied Esports Entertainment, on Wednesday, announced that its Odyssey tournament had roughly 1.6 million live views at over a six-day event.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas