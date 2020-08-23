Salmonella Outbreak: Peaches Recalled Nationwide Due To Risk Of Possible Contamination

What Happened: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a company statement on Thursday stating Prima® Wawona of Fresno, California is voluntarily recalling its Wawona, Wawona Organic brand bagged peaches because the product could possibly be contaminated with Salmonella.

On a recent recall advisory on August 22, the recall includes bulk/loose along with packaged peaches which were distributed or sold from June 1, 2020, onwards.

Why It's Important: The updated recall notice indicates that all affected peaches may be found in different stores nationwide. The bagged peaches were distributed everywhere from Alaska to Virginia and Wisconsin.

George Nikolich, Vice President Technical Operations of Prima® Wawona said in the statement, “We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers. We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high quality fruit.”

What Next: FDA and Prima® Wawona have categorically mentioned, that anyone in possession of the recalled products should dispose of them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In extreme cases persons infected with Salmonella can have arterial infections along with endocarditis and arthritis, the expanded recall statement said.

