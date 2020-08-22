2020 Champions League Final: Betting Odds, Key Stats, How To Watch

European powerhouses FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain FC will face off in the UEFA Champions League Final soccer match this Sunday, and all eyes will be on host city Lisbon, Portugal.

Historically, Sunday marks PSG’s first-ever appearance in the Champions League Final. Meanwhile, Bayern are seeking their 6th overall European Cup championship.

How To Watch Champions League Final In The USA

Americans can tune in to CBS Sports Network to watch 2020 Champions League Final at 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday. A streaming fee may apply if you do not have an active cable subscription.

Parc de Princes

Considering recent disappointments in European Competitions, PSG is ecstatic to have earned a berth in this term’s final.

The results for the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 champions speak for themselves.

PSG have been prolific offensively in recent memory- the Parisians have scored in 34 consecutive UEFA Champions League matches.

PSG has lost merely 1 of their last 32 matches in Ligue 1 and UEFA competitions.

For all of the standout goal-scoring performances by Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Ángel Di María - PSG’s defense deserves equal if not greater credit. PSG lead all teams in 2019-2020 Champions League play conceding only 5 goals this season.

Mia San Mia

Bayern were winners again of the Bundesliga in 2019-2020 and continue to be the class of German football.

Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski lead Bayern’s frontline of scoring coming into the final. The dynamic duo has scored 24 total goals in 2019-2020 Champions League play.

Bayern has all 10 fixtures in 2019-2020 Champions League play. They’ve managed a remarkable feat in the goal-scoring column, having netted 42 goals in the Champions League this season.

Champions League Final Odds

The following are the betting odds for the 2020 Champions League final.

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook (NASDAQ: DKNG) and are an aggregate of available spreads, Moneyline and total wagers available on the site as of August 22nd.

To Lift The Trophy

Bayern Munich -177

PSG +145

Moneyline

Bayern Munich +110

Draw +300

PSG +210

Total Goals

Over 3.5 +100

Under 3.5 -125