46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares surged 140% to $0.6752 after the company announced two additional VenoValve patients from its first-in-man clinical study in Columbia reached the one-year milestone following VenoValve surgery and chronic venous insufficiency significantly improved in both patients.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYB) shares jumped 36.5% to $34.51.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) shares gained 36% to $15.94. Harpoon Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a loss for the second quarter.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 22.5% to $3.81. On Tuesday, CLPS announced its strategic investment inGuangdong Huaqin Zhichuang Software Technology Co., Ltd.
- ShiftPixy, Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) climbed 22.4% to $4.21 after declining 11% in the prior sesion. ShiftPixy announced corporate relocation to Miami, Florida on Thursday.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) shares gained 22.4% to $5.16. Velocity Financial, last week, reported results for the second quarter.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) climbed 19.9% to $19.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 18% to $4.65. Bio-Path released Q2 results last week.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) surged 16.8% to $39.89. Cryoport expanded its global supply chain platform by signing an agreement to acquire CRYOPDP.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) climbed 15.9% to $13.21.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares climbed 14.6% to $0.6589. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 11% on Thursday after the company announced it has received an upfront payment of $9.5 million after expanding its exclusive license agreements with Ocumension Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of YUTIQ and DEXYCU.
- JanOne Inc. (NYSE: JAN) shares rose 14.4% to $7.18. JanOne is expected to host telebriefing to discuss drug candidate JAN101 for the treatment of peripheral artery disease and potential applications for coronavirus vascular complications on August 25, 2020.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 14.1% to $5.26.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) jumped 13.8% to $15.05. Cambium Networks reported upbeat quarterly earnings last week.
- StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) shares gained 13.4% to $2.9250 after the company reported strong Q2 results.
- Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) climbed 12.4% to $6.74 after Bloomberg reported the company is exploring a potential sale.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) gained 12.4% to $2.36.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 8.5% to $71.90 after the company reported positive results for the Phase 1 trial of their second COVID-19 vaccine candidate, stating that the latest vaccine candidate had fewer side effects than their first.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) rose 6.3% to $5.38 after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) rose 5.7% to $201.98 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) shares fell 25.5% to $6.16 after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 23.5% to $1.39 after the company reported a 38.4 million share registered direct offering priced at $1.30 per share. Gevo shares jumped 233% on Thursday after the company announced it has exceeded $1.5 billion in long-term revenue contracts after entering into a binding Renewable Hydrocarbons Purchase and Sale Agreement with Trafigura Trading.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 22.8% to $0.4704 after the company priced its 11.06 million share public offering of common stock at $0.47 per share.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares tumbled 21.5% to $2.82. VivoPower is expected to report quarterly earnings on Monday, August 24, 2020. On Thursday, VivoPower International reported a contract for the new Carroll Cotton gin.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 20.8% to $1.3706. Top Ships shares jumped over 49% on Thursday after the company reported adoption of shareholder friendly measures and purchase of shares by CEO of the company.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares dropped 18% to $0.0927 after gaining 10% on Thursday. Stein Mart, last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy..
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dipped 16.6% to $4.93. Akers Biosciences, last week, announced a 1.207 million share common stock offering at $5.67 per share.
- GAN Limited (NYSE: GAN) fell 15.5% to $21.27 after the company reported a loss for the second quarter.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) dropped 14.2% to $12.15. LMP Automotive released quarterly earnings last week.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 14.2% to $0.2939. Naked Brand Group shares jumped 37% on Thursday after the company entered into a global amendment with St.George Investments amending convertible promissory note issued by the company.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) dropped 13.8% to $2.4201. Aemetis reported the completion of construction of Phase 1 dairy digester and pipeline project for renewable natural gas production.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 13.3% to $0.9020. IFresh reported Q3 results on Thursday.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) dipped 12.9% to $21.19
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 12.8% to $0.9855 after declining about 16% on Thursday.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares dipped 12.5% to $2.94. AutoWeb reported preliminary results for July on Thursday.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 11.7% to $85.73 after reporting results for the second quarter.
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 10.5% to $7.11, potentially on continued weakness following short seller reports this week.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 9% to $0.4377 after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- Centrus Energy Corp (NYSE: LEU) dropped 8.3% to $9.99 after the company priced its 2.35 million share common stock offering at $10 per share.
- BBQ Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBQ) dropped 8.1% to $4.32 after surging 39% on Thursday. BBQ’s Chairman Kanen bought 36,986 shares at $3.45 per share.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares fell 8.1% to $2.4550. OpGen shares surged 30% on Thursday after the company reported CE-IVD marking and commercial launch in Europe of its own developed molecular diagnostic Sars-CoV-2 kit with PULB for the detection of the virus causing COVID-19.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 8.1% to $2.50.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) fell 7.2% to $0.6598. 9 Meters Biopharma shares jumped 30% on Wednesday following the company's form 4 filing indicating an insider buy of 100,000 shares.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) shares fell 5.1% to $1.7750. Allied Esports Entertainment, on Wednesday, announced that its Odyssey tournament had roughly 1.6 million live views at over a six-day event.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) fell 5% to $1.34 after reporting Q1 results.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) fell 4.9% to $97.81. Keysight reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued an upbeat outlook.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas