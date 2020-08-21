Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
This morning 70 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- JanOne was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $493.59 on Friday, moving up 3.82%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares set a new yearly high of $1,597.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1,591.88 with a daily change of up 0.15%.
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2,081.68. The stock traded up 2.78% on the session.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $504.80 on Friday morning, moving up 2.68%.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares hit $426.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.
- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $237.27. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
- JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.72 Friday. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares hit a yearly high of $363.37. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares set a new 52-week high of $322.17 on Friday, later moving down 0.16%.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $295.97 with a daily change of down 0.24%.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $159.44 with a daily change of down 1.15%.
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.22%.
- Deere (NYSE: DE) shares hit $201.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.65%.
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $212.88. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares hit a yearly high of $369.45. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1,255.23 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.57 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.11%.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) stock set a new 52-week high of $114.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.17%.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock set a new 52-week high of $275.03 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.63%.
- Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares set a new yearly high of $64.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $138.80. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $423.55. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.07 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.46%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $187.37.
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.37%.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $875.30.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares hit a yearly high of $120.28. The stock later traded down 0.48% on the session.
- Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) shares were up 1.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $109.55 for a change of up 1.5%.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares were down 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.93.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $98.63. Shares traded up 3.2%.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.78 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.
- BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares were up 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.80.
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares set a new yearly high of $145.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
- Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.93. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.03%.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.96. Shares later traded down 0.32%.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.66.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $42.29 with a daily change of down 0.98%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.56 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.77%.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYB) shares hit a yearly high of $90.36. The stock traded up 129.43% on the session.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $122.95 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.0%.
- Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) shares hit $55.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.98 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.22%.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.33%.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.54 on Friday, moving up 2.55%.
- Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares broke to $29.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.
- CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares were up 15.96% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.52 for a change of up 15.96%.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.24 Friday. The stock was up 5.0% for the day.
- At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.56 with a daily.
- Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares broke to $37.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high.
- Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.18%.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.67 on Friday, moving up 1.97%.
- Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.53 on Friday, later moving down 4.4%.
- Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.88 on Friday, moving up 1.08%.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.47. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- Rosetta Stone (NYSE: RST) shares were up 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.24.
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares were up 1.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.71.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) shares were up 6.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.69.
- Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares were up 837.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.06.
- Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.49 on Friday morning, moving up 3.35%.
- Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.75 on Friday, moving up 0.29%.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.77. Shares traded up 4.63%.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
- YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.65 Friday. The stock was up 4.55% for the day.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.58 on Friday, moving up 14.69%.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares were up 7.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.78 for a change of up 7.61%.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares broke to $7.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.08%.
- Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares hit $5.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.71%.
- JanOne (NASDAQ: JAN) shares were up 14.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.92.
