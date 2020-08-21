Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

This morning 70 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. JanOne was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $493.59 on Friday, moving up 3.82%.

