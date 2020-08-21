Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2020 11:42am   Comments
Share:

This morning 70 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • JanOne was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $493.59 on Friday, moving up 3.82%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares set a new yearly high of $1,597.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1,591.88 with a daily change of up 0.15%.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2,081.68. The stock traded up 2.78% on the session.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $504.80 on Friday morning, moving up 2.68%.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares hit $426.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $237.27. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.72 Friday. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
  • S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares hit a yearly high of $363.37. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares set a new 52-week high of $322.17 on Friday, later moving down 0.16%.
  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $295.97 with a daily change of down 0.24%.
  • Square (NYSE: SQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $159.44 with a daily change of down 1.15%.
  • Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.22%.
  • Deere (NYSE: DE) shares hit $201.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.65%.
  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $212.88. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares hit a yearly high of $369.45. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1,255.23 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.57 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.11%.
  • Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) stock set a new 52-week high of $114.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.17%.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock set a new 52-week high of $275.03 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.63%.
  • Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares set a new yearly high of $64.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $138.80. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
  • Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $423.55. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.07 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.46%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $187.37.
  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.37%.
  • Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $875.30.
  • Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares hit a yearly high of $120.28. The stock later traded down 0.48% on the session.
  • Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) shares were up 1.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $109.55 for a change of up 1.5%.
  • Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares were down 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.93.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $98.63. Shares traded up 3.2%.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.78 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares were up 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.80.
  • Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares set a new yearly high of $145.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.93. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.03%.
  • SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.96. Shares later traded down 0.32%.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.66.
  • Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $42.29 with a daily change of down 0.98%.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.56 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.77%.
  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYB) shares hit a yearly high of $90.36. The stock traded up 129.43% on the session.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $122.95 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.0%.
  • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) shares hit $55.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.98 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.22%.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.33%.
  • NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.54 on Friday, moving up 2.55%.
  • Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares broke to $29.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.
  • CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares were up 15.96% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.52 for a change of up 15.96%.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.24 Friday. The stock was up 5.0% for the day.
  • At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.56 with a daily.
  • Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares broke to $37.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.18%.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.67 on Friday, moving up 1.97%.
  • Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.53 on Friday, later moving down 4.4%.
  • Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.88 on Friday, moving up 1.08%.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.47. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
  • Rosetta Stone (NYSE: RST) shares were up 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.24.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares were up 1.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.71.
  • Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) shares were up 6.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.69.
  • Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares were up 837.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.06.
  • Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.49 on Friday morning, moving up 3.35%.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.75 on Friday, moving up 0.29%.
  • Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.77. Shares traded up 4.63%.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
  • YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.65 Friday. The stock was up 4.55% for the day.
  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.58 on Friday, moving up 14.69%.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares were up 7.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.78 for a change of up 7.61%.
  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares broke to $7.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.08%.
  • Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares hit $5.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.71%.
  • JanOne (NASDAQ: JAN) shares were up 14.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.92.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ACN)

Foot Locker, Deere Earnings In Focus As Both Companies Beat Expectations And Get Lift
Apple To Offset Increased 5G iPhone Costs With Cheaper Battery Design: Analyst
Apple's Market Cap Eclipses $2 Trillion. So What's Next?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Nvidia Shares Turn Lower Despite Solid Earnings, With Deere, Foot Locker Expected Friday
Apple Engineer Claims Company Made Him Build 'Top Secret' iPod For Federal Govt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com