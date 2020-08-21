Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2020 11:37am   Comments
During the morning session on Friday, 26 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

  • Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) stock hit $102.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.1%.
  • Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.08 and moving down 1.61%.
  • Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (ARCA: ESBA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.03 on Friday morning, moving down 1.45%.
  • Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) stock hit $56.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.69%.
  • Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) stock hit $9.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%.
  • Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.71. Shares traded down 0.55%.
  • Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) shares hit a yearly low of $12.41. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
  • Unitil (NYSE: UTL) stock hit a yearly low of $38.30. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.
  • Natus Medical (NASDAQ: NTUS) shares were down 2.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.81.
  • Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) shares moved down 2.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.14, drifting down 2.03%.
  • 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) shares set a new yearly low of $1.65 this morning. The stock was down 5.59% on the session.
  • Cato (NYSE: CATO) shares were down 22.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.34.
  • Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ: ROCH) stock hit $9.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ: ADES) shares were down 3.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.01.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ: ATIF) shares moved down 4.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.30, drifting down 4.32%.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%.
  • Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) stock hit $1.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.0%.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: SONN) shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TMBR) stock hit $1.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.07%.
  • Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Friday, moving down 2.67%.
  • IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: ITP) stock drifted down 0.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41.
  • SCWorx (NASDAQ: WORX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was down 7.1% for the day.
  • Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Friday. The stock was down 14.89% for the day.
  • Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Friday, moving down 16.81%.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Friday morning, moving down 11.67%.
  • Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI) shares were down 25.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15.

 

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

