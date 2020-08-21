34 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares rose 94.8% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 11% on Thursday after the company announced it has received an upfront payment of $9.5 million after expanding its exclusive license agreements with Ocumension Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of YUTIQ and DEXYCU.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares rose 16.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. On Thursday, Oragenics signed a process development and manufacturing agreement with Avid Bioservices for coronavirus vaccine.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) rose 12.1% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- ShiftPixy, Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) rose 11.9% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after declining 11% in the prior sesion. ShiftPixy announced corporate relocation to Miami, Florida on Thursday.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) rose 11.4% to $8.20 in pre-market trading.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) rose 11.2% to $0.4225 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 10.7% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after declining over 9% on Thursday. Jiayin Group is expected to release Q2 earnings on September 2.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 8.9% to $4.64 in pre-market trading. Xeris Pharmaceuticals named John Shannon as President and Chief Operating Officer.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 8.1% to $71.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive results for the Phase 1 trial of their second COVID-19 vaccine candidate, stating that the latest vaccine candidate had fewer side effects than their first.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) rose 7.4% to $26.01 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Cytokinetics reported a $1 million grant and four-year partnership with HCM Registry.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 7% to $3.21 in pre-market trading. Endo, earlier during the month, released upbeat quarterly results.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) rose 6.8% to $4.24 in pre-market trading.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) rose 6.4% to $1.84 in pre-market trading. Top Ships shares jumped over 49% on Thursday after the company reported adoption of shareholder friendly measures and purchase of shares by CEO of the company.
- HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: HCCH) shares rose 6.1% to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares rose 5.4% to $0.1191 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday. Stein Mart, last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy..
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) rose 5.4% to $5.34 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) rose 4.6% to $28.40 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings and reinstated its dividend program.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) rose 4.5% to $199.70 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) rose 3.5% to $106.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued an upbeat outlook.
Losers
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 26.4% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 38.4 million share registered direct offering priced at $1.30 per share. Gevo shares jumped 233% on Thursday after the company announced it has exceeded $1.5 billion in long-term revenue contracts after entering into a binding Renewable Hydrocarbons Purchase and Sale Agreement with Trafigura Trading.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 20.8% to $0.4833 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 11.06 million share public offering of common stock at $0.47 per share.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 15.1% to $0.2913 in pre-market trading. Naked Brand Group shares jumped 37% on Thursday after the company entered into a global amendment with St.George Investments amending convertible promissory note issued by the company.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) shares fell 13.1% to $6.34 in pre-market trading. Kazia Therapeutics shares climbed 20% on Thursday after the company said the FDA has granted fast track designation for Paxalisib.
- GAN Limited (NYSE: GAN) fell 12.6% to $22.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported a loss for the second quarter.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 12.3% to $0.4213 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 11% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after declining about 16% on Thursday.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) fell 10.4% to $0.95 in pre-market trading. AirNet Technology shares surged 15% on Thursday after the company reported a capital increase from Dragonpass Co., Ltd.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 8.5% to $88.88 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the second quarter.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) fell 8.3% to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Glory Star New Media, earlier during the week, reported a partnership with Beijing Ultrapower Software to jointly explore the development of 5G business applications.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) shares fell 7% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. Allied Esports Entertainment, on Wednesday, announced that its Odyssey tournament had roughly 1.6 million live views at over a six-day event.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares fell 6% to $2.51 in pre-market trading. OpGen shares surged 30% on Thursday after the company reported CE-IVD marking and commercial launch in Europe of its own developed molecular diagnostic Sars-CoV-2 kit with PULB for the detection of the virus causing COVID-19.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 5.8% to $0.98 in pre-market trading. IFresh reported Q3 results on Thursday.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) fell 5.2% to $0.80 in pre-market trading. 9 Meters Biopharma shares jumped 30% on Wednesday following the company's form 4 filing indicating an insider buy of 100,000 shares.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 5.5% to $2.42 in pre-market trading.
