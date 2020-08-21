56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) shares surged 41.6% to close at $4.70. BBQ Holdings, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.21 per share.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares jumped 36.7% to close at $0.3430 on Thursday after the company entered into a global amendment with St.George Investments amending convertible promissory note issued by the company.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares surged 30.2% to close at $2.67 after the company reported CE-IVD marking and commercial launch in Europe of its own developed molecular diagnostic Sars-CoV-2 kit with PULB for the detection of the virus causing COVID-19.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) gained 28.6% to close at $2.65. FinVolution is expected to release Q2 results on August 25.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) climbed 26.2% to close at $1.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) gained 23.1% to close at $3.36 after the company said it sees preliminary July sales at $6.1 million. B. Riley FBR and Lake Street upgraded the stock to Buy.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) climbed 21% to close at $4.78.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) rose 20.7% to close at $0.6037 following the company's form 4 filing indicating the CEO has purchased 125,000 shares of the company's stock.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) gained 20.4% to close at $2.66. Koss released Q4 results after the closing bell on Thursday.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) shares climbed 19.7% to close at $7.30 after the company said the FDA has granted fast track designation for Paxalisib.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) shares gained 17.7% to close at $3.06 Ramaco Resources released Q2 results earlier during the month.
- Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) surged 17.3% to close at $18.70. Fathom shares climbed 19% on Wednesday following Q2 results.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) gained 16% to close at $66.00 after the company announced it is in advanced discussions with the European Commission to supply up to 405 million doses of potential mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) climbed 15.7% to close at $5.31 after gaining 13% on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods released Q2 earnings last week.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) shares jumped 14.9% to close at $8.35. iMedia Brands reported Q2 earnings on Tuesday.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares climbed 14.8% to close at $50.51. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics with an Outperform rating and a price target of $75.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) surged 14.7% to close at $1.06 after the company reported a capital increase from Dragonpass Co., Ltd.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) shares gained 13.6% to close at $5.60. Sky Solar, last week, announced Cayman court decision and filing complaint against Hudson in New York court.
- voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) surged 13.4% to close at $5.74. voxeljet reported Q2 results last week.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) gained 13.3% to close at $13.76. 360 Finance is expected to release Q2 results on August 24.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares surged 11.8% to close at $88.73 amid strength in software names.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) rose 11.1% to close at $11.22. Wave Life Sciences reported downbeat quarterly results last week.
- Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) rose 10.6% to close at $0.5750 after the company announced it has received an upfront payment of $9.5 million after expanding its exclusive license agreements with Ocumension Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of YUTIQ and DEXYCU.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) gained 9.8% to close at $0.1130 after declining 10% on Wednesday. Stein Mart, last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) gained 9.8% to close at $16.64.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) rose 8.6% to close at $215.16 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) rose 7% to close at $6.27 after gaining 16% on Wednesday.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares gained 6.2% to close at $2.07 after reporting a narrower Q1 loss.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) shares jumped 5.4% to close at $68.86 following a 22% surge on Wednesday.
Losers
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares dipped 31.9% to close at $1.26 on Thursday after the company won an order for Alberta XPress gas project.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares fell 26.4% to close at $0.72 after declining 4% on Wednesday.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares dropped 24.1% to close at $7.86 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) dipped 21.6% to close at $2.33. TD Holdings launched a bulk commodity online payment platform with JD Digits through its strategic partner.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) fell 20.9% to close at $1.59. Craig-Hallum downgraded Teligent from Buy to Hold. Teligent reported a Q2 loss on Wednesday.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) dipped 17.7% to close at $2.60. Ambow Education, earlier during the month, announced the launch of Huanyujun Education Hub, a next-generation online-to-offline education SaaS platform.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) shares declined 17.5% to close at $4.54. OneSmart released quarterly results on Tuesday.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares fell 17.2% to close at $18.24 after rising 25% on Wednesday. GrowGeneration released Q2 results last week.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 17.2% to close at $1.98. IBio, last week, provided an update on its Covid-19 vaccine program.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) shares declined 17% to close at $3.08. Lion announced H1 results on Wednesday.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) dropped 16.3% to close at $0.20. CBL & Associates Properties shares jumped 26% on Wednesday after the company entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with noteholders to strengthen its capital structures.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 16.3% to close at $1.13 after surging 78% on Wednesday.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) dropped 16% to close at $7.94 after declining about 8% on Wednesday. Blink Charging reported Q2 results last week.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) fell 15.7% to close at $0.71. 9 Meters Biopharma shares jumped 30% on Wednesday following the company's form 4 filing indicating an insider buy of 100,000 shares.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) fell 15.7% to close at $18.38.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) fell 15.2% to close at $2.29. AgEagle Aerial reported Q2 results on Monday.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares dropped 14.9% to close at $3.77 after dropping 13% on Wednesday. MICT, earlier during the week, announced its subsidiary Micronet has received the first significant order for its SmartCam following a successful pilot trial with a leading global telematics provider.
- AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) fell 14.5% to close at $30.85.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares fell 14% to close at $2.70 after reporting a Q2 net loss of $58.5 million.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) fell 13.8% to close at $0.40 after reporting Q1 results.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) fell 13.4% to close at $2.27.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dipped 12.3% to close at $8.86. Net Element, last week, reported a loss for the second quarter.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) dipped 11.7% to close at $2.63 after reporting H1 results.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) fell 10.8% to close at $2.15.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares fell 9.6% to close at $7.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) dropped 6.7% to close at $198.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) fell 6.1% to close at $6.83.
