Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2020 4:17am   Comments
  • The flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The composite index is expected to rise to 51.3 in August, versus previous reading of 50. Analysts expect the manufacturing index rising to 51.9 with services index projected at 51.0.
  • Data on existing home sales for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After surging 20.7% to 4.720 million in June, existing home sales are projected to climb again to 5.40 million in July.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

