Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Volkswagen All-Electric ID.4 SUV Goes Into Production
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2020 1:15am   Comments
Share:
Volkswagen All-Electric ID.4 SUV Goes Into Production

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) announced Thursday it was stepping up its “electric offensive” and producing its first all-electric SUV under its ID brand in Germany.

What Happened

The compact SUV’s production has commenced at the automaker’s Zwickau plant, which has been converted at the cost of $1.4 billion to produce 300,000 cars electric vehicles per year, the company said in a statement

Volkswagen says it plans to sell the vehicle in Europe, China, and later in the United States. 

"With the ID.4, Volkswagen is adding an all-electric vehicle to its offering in the compact SUV class, the world’s largest growth segment,” said the company's CEO Ralf Brandstätter.

The German carmaker claims that its new electric SUV can cover a range of 310.68 miles (500 kms).

Why It Matters

Brandstätter said the U.S. production of the ID.4 is slated to begin in 2022 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, CNN reported.

The newest electric vehicle could help the German auto giant compete with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and others in the growing electric vehicles market. 

Large carmakers are stepping up their EV game. Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) announced the launch of its dedicated electric vehicles brand “Ioniq” last week.

LG Chem Ltd (OTC: LGCLF) CEO Hak Cheol Shin said while the EV industry is growing fast, the penetration rate remains low at about 3% ⁠— but that could change by 2025, with penetration increasing up to 10%.

Price Action 

Volkswagen OTC shares closed nearly 0.9% lower at $17.64 on Thursday.

Photo courtesy: Volkswagen AG

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VWAGY)

Amazon, Toyota Expand Collaboration For Data-Driven Mobility Services In Cloud-Connected Vehicles
Nikola Keen On Hydrogen Tech Collaboration With Hyundai, Even After Two Rejections
Tesla Battery Supplier CATL Says Working On New Tech That Could Increase EV Range To Over 500 Miles
The Future Looks Bright For EVs
'Make Or Break': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
New York To Invest $750M In Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, Including Building 50,000 Charging Stations, Cuomo Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cnn electric vehicles EVs SUVNews Events Global Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com