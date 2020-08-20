Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AUD/USD Forecast: Needs A Little Push To Reach Fresh Early Highs
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
August 20, 2020 4:22pm   Comments
Share:
AUD/USD Forecast: Needs A Little Push To Reach Fresh Early Highs

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7196

  • The better performance of equities helped the Aussie to recover part of the ground lost.
  • Australian August Commonwealth Bank PMIs to be out this Friday.
  • AUD/USD is bullish near 0.7200, needs a little push to reach fresh yearly highs.

The AUD/USD pair got to recover some ground by the end of the day, trimming early losses to settle around 0.7190. The recovery was the result of decreasing dollar’s demand and a late rally in Wall Street, which managed to post modest intraday gains. Gold prices also provided positive clues for Aussie, as the bright metal also got to regain some ground. Australia didn’t publish relevant data but will release the preliminary estimates of the August Commonwealth Bank Services PMI early on Friday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair retains its bearish bias in the short-term, but worth noting it stands not far below its yearly high. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA remains directionless above the current level, while technical indicators hold within negative levels, with neutral-to-bearish slopes. The pair would need to advance beyond 0.7245 to gain enough bullish traction to move towards 0.7300 and beyond before the week comes to an end.

Support levels: 0.7170 0.7135 0.7090

Resistance levels: 0.7245 0.7280 0.7325

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AUD/USD FXStreetNews Forex Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com