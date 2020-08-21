Tesla Using Mobile Service Fleet To Test Cybertruck Steel Before Launch

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated vehicles in recent history. The first units should be sold to the public by the end of 2021, and with Gigafactory Austin's fast building pace, it looks like Tesla is on target to meet that goal.

A story from Tesmanian has captured some pictures of Tesla's mobile fleet with pieces of potential Cybertruck steel tacked onto the front of Tesla mobile service vehicles to test the material in the real world.

According to Tesla's technician, the company is testing several types of steel, and putting them on the front of their service vans in place of a front license plate. Using this technique, Tesla can test multiple types of steel in many climates and scenarios.

Benzinga's Take: This is a great idea from Tesla. No vehicle like this has been made before, and testing the new paintless steel in the wild is a must. Attaching small pieces to vehicles that are already out driving around gives Tesla the data they need, while having little to no additional cost for the testing.

CEO Elon Musk has mentioned the exact type of steel is still yet to be decided as Tesla gathers data on the potential materials.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.