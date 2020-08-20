LEC Teams To Continue Online Play Through 2020 Summer Split

"League of Legends" fans were informed by the League of Legends European Championship that the 2020 Summer Split playoffs and finals will continue remotely due to COVID-19 precautions.

The LEC will be produced from the studio in Berlin while teams play from their respective training facilities. Initially, Riot had planned to bring teams back into the studio for playoffs, but the company said there still isn't a "safe solution to accommodate everyone."

Gurerrero Says Safety Comes First: "We've been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 in Berlin to determine when we can safely invite teams back to the studio. Like you, we believe the show is at its best when the players are on the LEC stage," Alberto "Tiroless" Guerrero, director of esports at Riot Games, said in a blog post.

The staff needed in the studio increases greatly when teams return, he said.

"We know this will be a disappointment for many of you, as it was for us. However our first and foremost priority is always the health and safety of our players and staff."

LEC Navigating Pandemic: Like other leagues, the LEC moved to remote play in March as teams completed the 2020 Spring Split online.

While many players and fans are ready to return to events, it looks like the digital format will remain for the time being.

In addition, the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) has also maintained its online format, stating that the spread of coronavirus "has recently worsened around Seoul."

Korea's domestic league previously held competitions from LoL Park without a live audience, but even with strict safety guidelines, it appears that matches will return to an online platform.

"Despite not having everyone under one roof, we have plenty of surprises in store and promise to put on what is sure to be the most memorable Summer Finals yet. Thanks for all of your support and understanding," Riot's Guerrero said.

The LEC playoffs begin Friday, Aug. 21.

Photo by Gamepolis via Wikimedia.