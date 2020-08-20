45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIB) shares jumped 150% to $16.50.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares climbed 45.4% to $0.3650 after the company announced an agreement with St. George Investments amending the convertible promissory note issued by the company in February 2020.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) jumped 33.3% to $3.64 after the company said it sees preliminary July sales at $6.1 million. B. Riley FBR and Lake Street upgraded the stock to Buy.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares climbed 26.8% to $2.60 after the company reported CE-IVD marking and commercial launch in Europe of its own developed molecular diagnostic Sars-CoV-2 kit with PULB for the detection of the virus causing COVID-19.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) fell 24.3% to $2.56. FinVolution is expected to release Q2 results on August 25.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) surged 21.2% to $1.12 after the company reported a capital increase from Dragonpass Co., Ltd.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) climbed 19.6% to $0.9848 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) rose 19.3% to $0.5968 following the company's form 4 filing indicating the CEO has purchased 125,000 shares of the company's stock.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) gained 17.6% to $6.89 after gaining 16% on Wednesday.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) gained 16.6% to $4.49.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) rose 16.1% to $0.1195 after declining 10% on Wednesday. Stein Mart, last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) surged 16% to $18.50. Fathom shares climbed 19% on Wednesday following Q2 results.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) shares jumped 15.4% to $75.38 following a 22% surge on Wednesday.
- Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) gained 15.3% to $0.5996 after the company announced it has received an upfront payment of $9.5 million after expanding its exclusive license agreements with Ocumension Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of YUTIQ and DEXYCU.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) rose 15.2% to $2.0750. Allied Esports Entertainment shares jumped 33% on Wednesday after the company announced that its Odyssey tournament had roughly 1.6 million live views at over a six-day event.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 14% to $64.87 after the company announced it is in advanced discussions with the European Commission to supply up to 405 million doses of potential mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) shares gained 12.6% to $6.87 after the company said the FDA has granted fast track designation for Paxalisib.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) climbed 12.4% to $5.16 after gaining 13% on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods released Q2 earnings last week.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) shares jumped 12.1% to $8.15. iMedia Brands reported Q2 earnings on Tuesday.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares rose 12% to $49.30. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics with an Outperform rating and a price target of $75.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) gained 10.7% to $16.78.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) rose 8.8% to $10.99. Wave Life Sciences reported downbeat quarterly results last week.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) rose 6.4% to $1.52 following a 10% surge on Wednesday.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) rose 4.7% to $207.55 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares rose 4.1% to $2.03 after reporting a narrower Q1 loss.
Losers
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares tumbled 30.8% to $1.2811. Sypris Solutions won an order for Alberta XPress gas project.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares fell 20.8% to $8.20 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares dipped 20.4% to $0.78 after declining 4% on Wednesday.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) declined 18.8% to $1.6313. Craig-Hallum downgraded Teligent from Buy to Hold. Teligent reported a Q2 loss on Wednesday.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 17.7% to $7.78 after declining about 8% on Wednesday. Blink Charging reported Q2 results last week.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) shares declined 16.1% to $4.5971. OneSmart released quarterly results on Tuesday.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) dipped 14.8% to $0.2073. CBL & Associates Properties shares jumped 26% on Wednesday after the company entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with noteholders to strengthen its capital structures.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) fell 14.5% to $0.7210. 9 Meters Biopharma shares jumped 30% on Wednesday following the company's form 4 filing indicating an insider buy of 100,000 shares.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) fell 14.1% to $2.25.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares declined 13.4% to $3.8350 after dropping 13% on Wednesday. MICT, earlier during the week, announced its subsidiary Micronet has received the first significant order for its SmartCam following a successful pilot trial with a leading global telematics provider.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) dropped 13.3% to $6.30.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares declined 13% to $ 19.17 after rising 25% on Wednesday. GrowGeneration released Q2 results last week.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 12.6% to $1.18 after surging 78% on Wednesday.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) dipped 12% to $2.63 after reporting H1 results.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares fell 10% to $2.8250 after reporting a Q2 net loss of $58.5 million.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) dropped 9.7% to $2.1850.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) fell 9.6% to $0.4251 after reporting Q1 results.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares fell 8.2% to $7.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 7.7% to $2.36.
- Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) dropped 7.1% to $197.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
