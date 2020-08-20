Why Optec's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Optec International Inc (OTC: OPTI) shares were trading higher on Thursday.

The company announced an exclusive distribution agreement for the Optec, UV (Ultra-Violet), UV-C and PPE Product lines with Athens based Greek International Distribution Company. The companies have both executed the exclusive letter of intent for the territories including the $3 million inventory purchase required to maintain the exclusivity through to December 31.

Optec International develops fuel maximizer devices vehicles. This device is a technology designed for modern computer-controlled gasoline and diesel engines for improved fuel efficiency while simultaneously reducing harmful emissions.

Optec's stock traded up 29.49% at 9 cents per share at the time of publication on Thursday.