Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2020 10:51am   Comments
Share:

During Thursday's morning session, 48 companies made new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was JanOne (NASDAQ: JAN).
  • FinVolution Gr (NYSE: FINV) traded up 35.28% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit a yearly high of $469.78. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) stock set a new 52-week high of $314.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%.
  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $288.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.99%.
  • Target (NYSE: TGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $156.08. The stock later traded down 0.4% on the session.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares hit $45.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.71%.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares broke to $206.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.56%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $75.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.38%.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares set a new 52-week high of $272.67 on Thursday, moving up 0.58%.
  • Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.52. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
  • Clarivate (NYSE: CCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.23 on Thursday, moving up 1.35%.
  • Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares broke to $119.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
  • Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.69 Thursday. The stock was up 7.22% for the day.
  • L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares were up 6.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.30.
  • Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares were up 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $245.47.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) shares broke to $124.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.97%.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.12 on Thursday, moving up 1.29%.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.24 Thursday. The stock was up 3.6% for the day.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $113.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.61%.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) shares were up 1.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.32.
  • Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $40.94. Shares traded up 3.52%.
  • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) shares broke to $49.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.75%.
  • Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.8%.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares set a new yearly high of $59.42 this morning. The stock was up 3.93% on the session.
  • NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.38.
  • Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.24. The stock traded up 4.79% on the session.
  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 11.53%.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.65. The stock later traded down 1.93% for the day.
  • Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.06 with a daily change of down 0.61%.
  • FinVolution Gr (NYSE: FINV) shares were up 35.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.95.
  • Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 2.31%.
  • Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares set a new yearly high of $46.23 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.52% on the session.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.35. Shares traded up 1.17%.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares broke to $8.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.
  • OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) shares broke to $33.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.66%.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.84. The stock was up 1.92% for the day.
  • Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.55 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.42%.
  • OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.50.
  • G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ: WILC) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.35. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.41%.
  • Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: MWK) shares hit $9.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.01%.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares hit $17.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares hit $4.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.11%.
  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares were up 7.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.31.
  • iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) shares were up 8.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.15.
  • Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares broke to $4.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.24%.
  • AutoWeb (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.62 with a daily change of up 22.71%.
  • Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.89 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.1%.
  • JanOne (NASDAQ: JAN) shares broke to $7.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.53%.

 

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AEYE)

Nvidia Shares Turn Lower Despite Solid Earnings, With Deere, Foot Locker Expected Friday
Apple Engineer Claims Company Made Him Build 'Top Secret' iPod For Federal Govt
Apple Must Face Sex-Bias Lawsuit Over Janitorial Contract, Court Rules
Apple Wins The Race To $2 Trillion Market Cap
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com