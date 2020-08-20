Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
During Thursday's morning session, 48 companies made new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Mentions:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was JanOne (NASDAQ: JAN).
- FinVolution Gr (NYSE: FINV) traded up 35.28% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit a yearly high of $469.78. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
- Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) stock set a new 52-week high of $314.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $288.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.99%.
- Target (NYSE: TGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $156.08. The stock later traded down 0.4% on the session.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares hit $45.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.71%.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares broke to $206.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.56%.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $75.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.38%.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares set a new 52-week high of $272.67 on Thursday, moving up 0.58%.
- Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.52. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
- Clarivate (NYSE: CCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.23 on Thursday, moving up 1.35%.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares broke to $119.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
- Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.69 Thursday. The stock was up 7.22% for the day.
- L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares were up 6.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.30.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares were up 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $245.47.
- FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) shares broke to $124.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.97%.
- Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.12 on Thursday, moving up 1.29%.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.24 Thursday. The stock was up 3.6% for the day.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $113.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.61%.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) shares were up 1.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.32.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $40.94. Shares traded up 3.52%.
- Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) shares broke to $49.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.75%.
- Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.8%.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares set a new yearly high of $59.42 this morning. The stock was up 3.93% on the session.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.38.
- Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.24. The stock traded up 4.79% on the session.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 11.53%.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.65. The stock later traded down 1.93% for the day.
- Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.06 with a daily change of down 0.61%.
- FinVolution Gr (NYSE: FINV) shares were up 35.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.95.
- Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 2.31%.
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares set a new yearly high of $46.23 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.52% on the session.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $37.35. Shares traded up 1.17%.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares broke to $8.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.
- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) shares broke to $33.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.66%.
- Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.84. The stock was up 1.92% for the day.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.55 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.42%.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.50.
- G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ: WILC) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.35. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.41%.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: MWK) shares hit $9.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.01%.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares hit $17.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares hit $4.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.11%.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares were up 7.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.31.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) shares were up 8.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.15.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares broke to $4.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.24%.
- AutoWeb (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.62 with a daily change of up 22.71%.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.89 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.1%.
- JanOne (NASDAQ: JAN) shares broke to $7.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.53%.
