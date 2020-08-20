Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 16 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) .

. Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $105.86 and moving down 2.07%.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.