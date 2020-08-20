Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 16 companies set new 52-week lows.
Intriguing Points:
- The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA).
- Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $105.86 and moving down 2.07%.
- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.13 on Thursday. The stock later traded up 1.13% for the day.
- Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.
- Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded up 2.38%.
- Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.57 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.
- Natus Medical (NASDAQ: NTUS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.90. Shares traded down 0.87%.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX) shares were down 2.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.02.
- BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.33. Shares traded up 0.82%.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ: ATIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Thursday, moving down 9.33%.
- Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) stock drifted down 0.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28.
- Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.
- Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares fell to $1.26 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.29%.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TMBR) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.76 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.28%.
- Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) shares fell to $0.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.62%.
- Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was down 10.29% on the session.
Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas