Why Naked Brand's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Naked Brand (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with St. George Investments amending the convertible promissory note issued by the company in February 2020.
Naked Brand Group operates as an apparel and swimwear company. The company design, manufacture and market a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands. Its brands include Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.
Naked Brand's stock traded up 44.60% at 36 cents per share at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.96 and a 52-week low of 24 cents.
