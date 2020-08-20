Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Naked Brand's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2020 10:51am   Comments
Share:
Why Naked Brand's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Naked Brand (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with St. George Investments amending the convertible promissory note issued by the company in February 2020.

Naked Brand Group operates as an apparel and swimwear company. The company design, manufacture and market a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands. Its brands include Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

Naked Brand's stock traded up 44.60% at 36 cents per share at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.96 and a 52-week low of 24 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NAKD)

36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com