Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Does General Electric's Debt Look?

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2020 7:55am   Comments
Share:

Over the past three months, shares of General Electric Inc. (NYSE: GE) fell by 5.88%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt General Electric has.

General Electric's Debt

Based on General Electric’s balance sheet as of July 29, 2020, long-term debt is at $0.00 and current debt is at $81.88 billion, amounting to $81.88 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $41.43 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $40.45 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering General Electric’s $256.49 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.32. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than 1 means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry, whereas average for another.

Importance of Debt

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data
GE Inks $1.2B Deals With Iraq To Improve Country's Power Infrastructure
Activist Investor ValueAct Offloads Entire Stake In Rolls-Royce: FT
Thursday Is Bringing A Shower of Earnings
Wait For It: Tech Testimony, Fed Meeting Both On Tap, With Facebook to Follow
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com