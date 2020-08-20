68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) shares climbed 77.6% to close at $1.35 on Wednesday after dropping over 4% on Tuesday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, earlier during the month, reported results for the second quarter.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares jumped 69.2% to close at $52.12 after Johnson & Johnson announced plans to acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals for $6.5 billion in cash.
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) rose 54.2% to close at $37.01 after the company priced its upsized initial public offering of 5,348,837 shares at $24.00 per share.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) shares gained 45.4% to close at $7.46 after the company reported proposed acquisition of all remaining equity interests in the company for $7.70 per share in cash by Dufry AG Group, Hudson’s controlling shareholder.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) shares gained 33.3% to close at $1.80 after the company announced that its Odyssey tournament had roughly 1.6 million lives views at over a six-day event.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) jumped 29.9% to close at $0.8440 following the company's form 4 filing indicating an insider buy of 100,000 shares. 9 Meters Biopharma shares jumped around 17% on Tuesday after Brookline Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $5 price target.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) surged 27.8% to close at $4.00 after gaining 16% on Tuesday.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) climbed 26.3% to close at $0.2433 after the company entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with noteholders to strengthen its capital structures.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) rose 24.7% to close at $22.02 after gaining 9% on Tuesday. GrowGeneration released Q2 results last week.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) shares climbed 23.2% to close at $4.56 as RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $4 to $5.5.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) shares climbed 22% to close at $65.33.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) climbed 21.9% to close at $11.57.
- Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) rose 21.7% to close at $14.37.
- Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) rose 21.4% to close at $20.63. Inhibrx priced its 7 million share IPO at $17 per share.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) climbed 19.7% to close at $2.73.
- Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) gained 19.1% to close at $15.94 following Q2 results.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) climbed 18.8% to close at $208.30. iRhythm Technologies reported pricing of 1.1 million share upsized public offering of common stock at $175 per share.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares gained 18.8% to close at $6.20. Sequential Brands reported Q2 results last week.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) rose 17.5% to close at $6.66. Cardiff Oncology released Q2 results last week.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) gained 17.5% to close at $10.06. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Wednesday, August 19 showed that Manning Paul B bought 10,000 shares in the company.
- KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) gained 17% to close at $9.15.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) rose 15.8% to close at $5.86.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares rose 15.5% to close at $3.13. Unum Therapeutics released Q2 results last week.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) gained 15.2% to close at $4.84 after dropping 17% on Tuesday Flux Power reported pricing of $10.8 million public offering last week.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) rose 15.1% to close at $3.59. Rocky Mountain last month reported Q1 results.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) shares jumped 14.9% to close at $4.95.
- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: NGS) gained 14.7% to close at $9.45. Natural Gas Services, on Tuesday, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) rose 14.6% to close at $32.43. RumbleON, last week, reported Q2 results.
- Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) gained 14.5% to close at $11.11.
- Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) surged 14.5% to close at $8.22.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) rose 13.2% to close at $6.09. Everspin, last week, reported Q2 results.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) climbed 13.1% to close at $4.59. Lifeway Foods released Q2 earnings last week.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 13% to close at $6.94. Surface Oncology posted a Q2 loss of $0.44 per share last week.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 12.7% to close at $154.22 after reporting upbeat quarterly results. The company also reported Q2 comparable sales grew 24.3% and digital comparable sales grew 195%.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 11.1% to close at $18.66.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) gained 10.6% to close at $6.17 after the company announced it partnered up with NorthStar and Aragen for the testing of the novel potential therapeutic doe severe coronavirus.
- Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ: AVCO) gained 9.4% to close at $1.75 after the company announced the commercialization and distribution agreement with Cellex for the coronavirus antibody rapid test kit.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares gained 8.8% to close at $5.62.
Losers
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) shares tumbled 35.3% to close at $76.71 on Wednesday after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for valoctocogene voxaparvovec gene therapy for severe hemophilia A. Stifel downgraded Biomarin Pharmaceutical from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $127 to $100.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares declined 31.5% to close at $1.13. Greenpro Capital shares jumped 117% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to distribute twelve million shares of common stock of D'Swiss to GRNQ's shareholders.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) dropped 25% to close at $141.00 after Gilead received a complete response letter from the FDA requesting data from two studies for Filgotinib before completing its review of the NDA and expressed concern about the benefit/risk profile. The two companies are collaborative partners in the global development and commercialization of Filgotinib in Rheumatoid Arthritis. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the price target on the stock from $192 to $134.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 19.5% to close at $19.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. The company also announced the CFO will be resigning for personal reasons.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) dipped 19.4% to close at $3.00.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) fell 17.1% to close at $9.28. On Monday, Organovo reported a one-for-twenty reverse stock split.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 16.7% to close at $3.74 after the company announced a proposed common stock offering.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 15.4% to close at $1.54 after dropping 12% on Tuesday. India Globalization Capital, last week, said the FDA approved the initiation of the company's cannabinoid trial on Alzheimer's patients.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dropped 14.1% to close at $6.30. On Tuesday, the company reported a $25 million at-the-market equity offering program.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares declined 14% to close at $9.37.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) fell 13.9% to close at $11.41.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) dipped 13.6% to close at $5.19.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) dropped 13.5% to close at $3.07. On Tuesday, CLPS announced its strategic investment inGuangdong Huaqin Zhichuang Software Technology Co., Ltd.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 13.4% to close at $56.90. CureVac shares jumped 249% on Friday after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) dropped 13.3% to close at $0.4660 after climbing 13% on Tuesday..
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 13.2% to close at $2.82.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) dropped 13.1% to close at $4.43. MICT shares jumped 46% on Tuesday after the company announced its subsidiary Micronet has received the first significant order for its SmartCam following a successful pilot trial with a leading global telematics provider.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 13.1% to close at $2.65.
- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) dropped 12.9% to close at $172.22 after the company issued weak FY21 forecast.
- Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) fell 11% to close at $7.02 after the company reported a $250 million offering at $100 per share.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) dropped 10.8% to close at $10.29. Kamada and Kedrion Biopharma reported results from a U.S. post-marketing pediatric trial of KEDRAB.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 9.9% to close at $11.06 as a reaction to the company firing its Chief Financial Officer Jiong Shao.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) shares fell 9.4% to close at $12.50 after the company priced offering of 7.5 million shares of common stock at $12.85 per share.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares fell 8.8% to close at $2.89.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 7.9% to close at $3.14 after declining 8% on Tuesday. Marathon Patent, last week, announced it has entered into a long term purchase contract with Bitmain for the purchase of 10,500 next-generation Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC Miners.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 7.5% to close at $63.31 after the company issued weak Q1 earnings guidance. JMP Securities and Roth Capital downgraded the stock.
- Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) fell 5.8% to close at $33.90 after reporting Q4 results.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) declined 5.7% to close at $0.1887. Abraxas Petroleum shares jumped around 16% on Tuesday after the company’s board determined to renew the strategic alternatives review announced last October.
- TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) dropped 5.4% to close at $54.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings. The company also announced it expects Q3 open-only comp-store sales to decrease in the range of 10%-20%.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) fell 4.9% to close at $65.70 as it announced its application for filgotinib, an investigational treatment for moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) didn’t get the go-ahead from the United StatesFood and Drug Administration.
