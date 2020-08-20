Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Initial claims are expected to remain unchanged in the August 15 week, after declining by 249,000 to 963,000 in the previous week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for August is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 21.5 in August, versus July’s reading of 24.1.
- The index of leading economic indicators for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets