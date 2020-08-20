Market Overview

Several Google Services, Including Gmail, Suffer Outages In Parts Of The World
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2020 3:54am   Comments
Several Google Services, Including Gmail, Suffer Outages In Parts Of The World

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Gmail, along with several other services, such as Google Drive and Google Meet, are reported to be suffering outage in many parts of the world, including the United States, India, Australia, Malaysia, and Japan. 

Large Swathes Of The World Report Outage: The outage was tracked by users on Twitter, as well as by Down Detector, which provides a realtime overview of outages of web services.

Down Detector reported significant incoming reports of outages beginning 12:40 AM ET. At the time of writing, the service was also reported to be dysfunctional by some Benzinga staff members in India and Japan. The service seemed to be functioning as usual in Israel and Cambodia.

Google Confirms Outage: Google admitted to the service disruption on its G Suite Status Dashboard webpage. “We are continuing to investigate this issue.” the company noted, as of 3:09 AM ET, and promised to provide an update in the next hour.

"Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, Creating files issues in Drive, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, Posting message issues in Google Chat," Google said in an update a few minutes later.

The tech giant provided a similar update for its Google Drive service as well. 

Price Action: Alphabet Class A shares closed nearly 0.7% lower at $1,544.61 on Wednesday and fell another 0.1 in the after-hours session. The company’s Class C shares closed nearly 0.7% lower at $1,547.53 on the same day. 

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as and when more information is available.

 

