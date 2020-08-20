Subaru Chooses Xilinx Technology For New Driver Assistance System

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) said Wednesday that its technology will be used by Subaru Corporation's (PINK: FUJHF) vision-based advanced driver assistance system, EyeSight.

The new EyeSight system includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, pre-collision braking and best-in-class safety technology, Xilinx said.

What Happened: The collaboration between Subaru and Xilinx takes both Subaru's road safety expertise and Xilinx's advanced technological solutions, according to the Xilinx press release.

Xilinx's automotive technology solutions offer hardware and software portioning flexibility as well as a multitude of networking connectivity options, the company said.

The company said it has shipped over 190 million devices globally for automotive use, with 75 million used in ADAS deployments.

"We are excited to see Xilinx automotive devices enabling the new generation of automotive safety for Subaru. Subaru’s name has long been synonymous with road safety and reliability, and we’re proud that our XA products have been selected to continue our shared vision of providing drivers with the most advanced safety features on the market," Yousef Khalilollahi, Xilinx's vice president of sales in the Asia-Pacific region, said in a statement.

