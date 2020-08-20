Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Gets Initial Court Approval To Settle Biometrics Privacy Lawsuit For $650M
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2020 2:33am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Gets Initial Court Approval To Settle Biometrics Privacy Lawsuit For $650M

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) received a federal court's preliminary approval for a $650 million settlement related to a lawsuit that alleged the social media giant gathered biometric data of millions of its users without their consent, Reuters reported Wednesday. 

What Happened: The Mark Zuckerberg-led company had raised the settlement offer by $100 million in July, which led to the grant of the preliminary approval, according to Reuters. 

Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California has reportedly set a final approval hearing for Jan. 7 next year.

Why It Matters: The social media behemoth was accused of violating an Illinois law related to Biometrics privacy through its “Tag Suggestions” feature, which let users recognize their Facebook friends from their uploaded photos, Reuters noted.

Last week, the social media company was sued in California under the same Illinois law for capturing biometric data of its Instagram platform users, according to Bloomberg. 

The Biometric Information Privacy Act of 2008 has also been used by Illinois residents to sue Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the recent past for allegedly using photos of individuals to train their facial recognition technologies without prior consent. 

Price Action: Facebook shares closed almost unchanged at $262.59 on Wednesday and fell about 0.2% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Facebook Says It Acted Against QAnon, Antifa, And Others That 'Celebrated Violent Acts'
Zoom To Be Available On Facebook, Amazon, Google Smart Displays By Year-End
This Day In Market History: The Google IPO
Oculus' Move To Make Facebook Accounts Mandatory For Users Of Its VR Headsets Sparks Social Media Outrage
Amazon Thinks Future Of Work Is At The Office, Buys Real Estate In Six Major US Cities
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Facebook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biometric Information Privacy Act of 2008 Internet privacy Mark Zuckerberg privacyNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com