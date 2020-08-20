Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GE Inks $1.2B Deals With Iraq To Improve Country's Power Infrastructure
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2020 4:27am   Comments
Share:
GE Inks $1.2B Deals With Iraq To Improve Country's Power Infrastructure

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) announced Wednesday it had signed two agreements with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity worth $1.2 billion to bolster and maintain the middle-eastern country’s electric infrastructure.

What Happened: The two agreements will cover the maintenance of power plants across Iraq and will improve the country’s transmission network, according to a GE statement.

The energy veteran said it will work with multiple export credit agencies to secure over $1 billion of financing for the projects. 

The agreements were signed in the presence of the Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa Al Khadimi, and other senior Iraqi and United States government officials.

Why It Matters: The GE deal comes ahead of the first visit to the White House by the Iraqi prime minister on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) is also reportedly expected to sign an agreement with Iraq for developing one of its oil fields.

Deals related to natural gas and power technology are expected to be signed with Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON) and with Stellar Energy, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Price Action: GE shares closed nearly 0.9% lower at $6.38 on Wednesday and gained 0.16% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

Activist Investor ValueAct Offloads Entire Stake In Rolls-Royce: FT
Thursday Is Bringing A Shower of Earnings
Wait For It: Tech Testimony, Fed Meeting Both On Tap, With Facebook to Follow
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
General Electric: Debt Insights
General Electric: Q2 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electricity Iraq power plantsNews Financing Global

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com