Boeing Gets First Order For The Troubled 737 MAX Aircraft This Year

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) and Enter Air have signed an agreement that will see the latter acquire two new 737-8 airplanes with an option to sell two more jets.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Enter Air, which is the biggest charter carrier in Poland also announced its intentions to add to its Boeing 737 MAX collection. Boeing has not sold any 737 MAX aircraft since it was grounded worldwide over fatal crashes.

“Following the rigorous checks that the 737 MAX is undergoing, I am convinced it will be the best aircraft in the world for many years to come,” Enter Air General Director Grzegorz Polaniecki said in a statement.

Why It Matters: Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 aircraft came under the scanner last year after two deadly crashes killed close to 346 people and led to worldwide groundings. It has since been working with the United States Federal Aviation Administration to get the aircraft recertified.

The company's shares surged in June on news that the FAA was starting to run test flights on Boeing 737 MAX.

The federal agency gave preliminary approval to the design changes in 737 MAX later in August, suggesting the aircraft could be ungrounded as soon as October in the U.S.

Price Action: Boeing shares closed 0.56% lower at $169.27 on Wednesday and inched slightly higher in the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy: pjs2005 via Wikimedia