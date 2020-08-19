Market Overview

Zoom To Be Available On Facebook, Amazon, Google Smart Displays By Year-End
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2020 11:09pm   Comments
Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) announced Wednesday the availability of its video conferencing services on smart displays made by major companies.

What Happened

Zoom users would be able to use smart displays such as Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Portal, Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Next Hub Max, and Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Echo Show to use the video conference service beginning later this year, the company said in a statement

Facebook Portal users in select regions can begin using the service in September, while other smart display users can do by late fall, according to Zoom.

Those using Google and Amazon devices would be able to use respective smart assistants to launch video conferencing.

Why It Matters 

In July, the San-Jose based company launched a standalone $599 tablet-like device of its own that it said was aimed at employees grappling with a “new normal of work.”

The Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant announced Wednesday it was also adding Zoom rivals LogMeIn, Inc’s (NASDAQ: LOGM) GoToMeeting, Verizon Communications Inc’s (NYSE: VZ) BlueJeans, and Cisco Systems, Inc’s (NASDAQ: CSCO) WebEx to Portal devices. 

Price Action 

Zoom shares closed almost 1.2% lower at $273.51 on Wednesday and fell nearly 0.2% in the after-hours session.

