7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2020 4:53pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • AutoWeb (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares are trading higher after the company reported it sees preliminary July sales at $6.1 million.
  • Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares are trading higher after the company announced the publication of interim results of its Phase II CONTROL trial in Annals of Oncology.
  • L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares are trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Universal Security Instruments (AMEX: UUU) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Losers

  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering. No details were disclosed.
  • Avantor (NASDAQ: AVTR) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary offering of 38.5 million shares of its common stock. No price was disclosed.

