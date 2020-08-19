7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- AutoWeb (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares are trading higher after the company reported it sees preliminary July sales at $6.1 million.
- Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares are trading higher after the company announced the publication of interim results of its Phase II CONTROL trial in Annals of Oncology.
- L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares are trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Universal Security Instruments (AMEX: UUU) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
Losers
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering. No details were disclosed.
- Avantor (NASDAQ: AVTR) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary offering of 38.5 million shares of its common stock. No price was disclosed.
