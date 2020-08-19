Market Overview

Why Precigen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2020 2:48pm   Comments
Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday on continued upward momentum after the company announced the first patient has been dosed its Phase I/II study of PRGN-2009 to treat HPV-associated cancers.

Precigen is a biotechnology company that develops synthetic biology solutions. The company designs, builds, and regulates gene programs. Its technologies are broadly applicable across a wide range of diverse end markets. Intrexon's business model is to commercialize its technologies through exclusive channel collaborations with collaborators that have specific industry expertise, development resources, and sales and marketing capabilities, in order to bring new and improved products and processes to market. The company's collaborators provide compensation through technology access fees, royalties, milestones, and reimbursement of certain costs.

Precigen's stock traded up 10.02% at $5.38 per share at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.28 and a 52-week low of $1.26.

