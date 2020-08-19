Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Darden's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2020 2:47pm   Comments
Share:
Why Darden's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after Stifel Downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a price target of $87 per share.

Darden is one of the largest players in the $185 billion U.S. casual dining industry. Olive Garden (868 units), LongHorn (522), and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (165 company-owned units) are its core brands, while the smaller, faster-growing specialty restaurant group is made up of Yard House (81), The Capital Grille (60), Seasons 52 (44), Bahama Breeze (41), and Eddie V's (23). In November 2015, the company spun off selected real estate and restaurant assets into Four Corners Property Trust.

Darden's stock traded down 3.89% at $79.60 per share at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $128.41 and a 52-week low of $26.15.

Latest Ratings for DRI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2020StifelDowngradesBuyHold
Aug 2020Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jul 2020JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DRI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2020
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Livongo Health, DR Horton And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 13, 2020
Credit Suisse On How Texas Roadhouse, Darden, Cheesecake Factory, Bloomin' Brands Are Navigating Pandemic
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingDowngrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WMTGuggenheimMaintains150.0
WMTRBC CapitalMaintains137.0
WMTBMO CapitalMaintains160.0
PANWWells FargoMaintains300.0
WMTDA DavidsonMaintains154.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com