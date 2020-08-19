54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) shares jumped 340.7% to $3.35 after dropping over 4% on Tuesday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, earlier during the month, reported results for the second quarter.
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) gained 71% to $40.85 after the company priced its upsized initial public offering of 5,348,837 shares at $24.00 per share.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) shares surged 70.8% to $2.3050 after the company announced that its Odyssey tournament had roughly 1.6 million lives views at over a six-day event.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares climbed 69.3% to $52.17 after Johnson & Johnson announced plans to acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals for $6.5 billion in cash.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) jumped 46.5% to $0.9523 following the company's form 4 filing indicating an insider buy of 100,000 shares. 9 Meters Biopharma shares jumped around 17% on Tuesday after Brookline Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $5 price target.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) shares gained 46.4% to $7.51 after the company reported proposed acquisition of all remaining equity interests in the company for $7.70 per share in cash by Dufry AG Group, Hudson’s controlling shareholder.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) climbed 45.5% to $0.2801 after the company entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with noteholders to strengthen its capital structures.
- Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) rose 37% to $23.29. Inhibrx priced its 7 million share IPO at $17 per share.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) gained 20.9% to $11.48.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares rose 19.4% to $6.15.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) shares gained 17.8% to $63.08.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) rose 17.3% to $20.72 after gaining 9% on Tuesday. GrowGeneration released Q2 results last week.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) jumped 17.2% to $205.48. iRhythm Technologies reported pricing of 1.1 million share upsized public offering of common stock at $175 per share.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) surged 17% to $3.66 after gaining 16% on Tuesday.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) gained 16.5% to $6.27. Everspin, last week, reported Q2 results.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) rose 16.4% to $2.6546.
- Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) gained 15.6% to $13.65.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares rose 15.5% to $6.03. Sequential Brands reported Q2 results last week.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) surged 15% to $9.84. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Wednesday, August 19 showed that Manning Paul B bought 10,000 shares in the company.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 13.4% to $19.03.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 13.2% to $6.95. Surface Oncology posted a Q2 loss of $0.44 per share last week.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) shares gained 13.3% to $4.19 as RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $4 to $5.5.
- KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) rose 12.8% to $8.82.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) gained 11.9% to $4.70 after dropping 17% on Tuesday Flux Power reported pricing of $10.8 million public offering last week.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 11.5% to $152.62 after reporting upbeat quarterly results. The company also reported Q2 comparable sales grew 24.3% and digital comparable sales grew 195%.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares rose 11.3% to $3.0150. Unum Therapeutics released Q2 results last week.
- Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ: AVCO) gained 8.9% to $1.7422 after the company announced the commercialization and distribution agreement with Cellex for the coronavirus antibody rapid test kit.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) rose 5.7% to $5.73. OneSmart shares jumped over 30% on Tues after reporting Q3 results.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) gained 5% to $5.85 after the company announced it partnered up with NorthStar and Aragen for the testing of the novel potential therapeutic doe severe coronavirus.
Losers
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) shares dipped 36.4% to $75.47 after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for valoctocogene voxaparvovec gene therapy for severe hemophilia A. Stifel downgraded Biomarin Pharmaceutical from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $127 to $100.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) fell 24.7% to $141.55 after Gilead received a complete response letter from the FDA requesting data from two studies for Filgotinib before completing its review of the NDA and expressed concern about the benefit/risk profile. The two companies are collaborative partners in the global development and commercialization of Filgotinib in Rheumatoid Arthritis. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the price target on the stock from $192 to $134.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 21.8% to $1.29. Greenpro Capital shares jumped 117% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to distribute twelve million shares of common stock of D'Swiss to GRNQ's shareholders.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 20.1% to $19.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. The company also announced the CFO will be resigning for personal reasons.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 18.6% to $3.66 after the company announced a proposed common stock offering.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) dropped 16.7% to $4.24. MICT shares jumped 46% on Tuesday after the company announced its subsidiary Micronet has received the first significant order for its SmartCam following a successful pilot trial with a leading global telematics provider.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) fell 14.1% to $3.0507. On Tuesday, CLPS announced its strategic investment inGuangdong Huaqin Zhichuang Software Technology Co., Ltd.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) dipped 13.1% to $5.22.
- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) fell 11.8% to $174.64 after the company issued weak FY21 forecast.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares dipped 11.7% to $2.80.
- Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) fell 11.6% to $6.97 after the company reported a $250 million offering at $100 per share.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) dropped 11.1% to $10.25. Kamada and Kedrion Biopharma reported results from a U.S. post-marketing pediatric trial of KEDRAB.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) fell 9.7% to $0.4852 after climbing 13% on Tuesday..
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 9.6% to $11.10 as a reaction to the company firing its Chief Financial Officer Jiong Shao.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 8.7% to $62.51 after the company issued weak Q1 earnings guidance. JMP Securities and Roth Capital downgraded the stock.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) fell 8.5% to $0.1831. Abraxas Petroleum shares jumped around 16% on Tuesday after the company’s board determined to renew the strategic alternatives review announced last October.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) rose 7.3% to $0.9653 after jumping 27% on Tuesday. The Peck Co, last week, announced plans to buy Sunworks in a stock deal.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 7.1% to $1.6902 after dropping 12% on Tuesday. India Globalization Capital, last week, said the FDA approved the initiation of the company's cannabinoid trial on Alzheimer's patients.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) fell 7% to $2.6601 after the company reported second-quarter results. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $95 million to $110 million.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) shares fell 7% to $12.85 after the company priced offering of 7.5 million shares of common stock at $12.85 per share.
- TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) dropped 6% to $53.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings. The company also announced it expects Q3 open-only comp-store sales to decrease in the range of 10%-20%.
- Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) fell 5.8% to $33.90 after reporting Q4 results.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 5.2% to $3.2316 after declining 8% on Tuesday. Marathon Patent, last week, announced it has entered into a long term purchase contract with Bitmain for the purchase of 10,500 next-generation Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC Miners.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) fell 5% to $1.6850. Forward Industries shares jumped around 30% on Tuesday after the company announced on Monday it has acquired Kablooe Design.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) fell 4% to $66.36 as it announced its application for filgotinib, an investigational treatment for moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) didn’t get the go-ahead from the United StatesFood and Drug Administration.
