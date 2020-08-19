Market Overview

Why Allied Esports Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2020 11:04am   Comments
Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced that its Odyssey tournament had roughly 1.6 million live views at over a six-day event.

Allied Esports Entertainment is an esports entertainment company. The firm is organized into two segments namely Poker, gaming, and entertainment, provided through World Poker Tour, including televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications, and E-sports, provided through Allied Esports, including multiplayer video game competitions. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Gaming and Entertainment segment.

Allied Esports Entertainment's stock traded up 38.53% at $1.87 per share at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.28 and a 52-week low of 49 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

