Why Avalon Globocare's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2020 11:03am   Comments
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced the commercialization and distribution agreement with Cellex for the coronavirus antibody rapid test kit.
  • Avalon Globocare Corp is an intelligent biotech developer and healthcare service provider dedicated to promote and empower high impact, transformative biotechnology, and their clinical applications, and healthcare facility management. It has two reportable segments: real property operating segment which is the key revenue driver; medical-related consulting services segment; and development services and sales of developed products segment.
  • The company focuses on the diagnostic and therapeutic areas like early detection of oral cancer, ovarian cancer, kidney cancer, skin regeneration and anti-fibrosis, and treatments of degenerative disorders.
  • Avalon Globocare's stock was trading up 14.82% to $1.82 per share at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.65 and a 52-week low of 50 cents.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Health Care General

