Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Wednesday's morning session saw 18 companies set new 52-week lows.
Points of Interest:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT).
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 50.61% to reach a new 52-week low.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) shares were down 50.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $57.28.
- Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) stock drifted down 0.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.36.
- Far Point Acquisition (NYSE: FPAC) stock hit $8.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.94%.
- Natus Medical (NASDAQ: NTUS) shares fell to $17.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.06%.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.08. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.78% for the day.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.21%.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ: UTSI) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
- BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) shares were down 4.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.50.
- Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) shares were down 4.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30.
- Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) shares fell to $2.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.32%.
- General Moly, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: GMO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 40.37% on the session.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TMBR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 11.35%.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.76 and moving down 4.04%.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: RAVE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.51 and moving down 14.36%.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.14. The stock was down 3.44% for the day.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 6.11% on the session.
