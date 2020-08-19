Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 18 companies set new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) .

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 50.61% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.

shares were down 50.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $57.28. Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) stock drifted down 0.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.36.

stock hit $8.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.94%. Natus Medical (NASDAQ: NTUS) shares fell to $17.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.06%.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.08. The stock was down 1.99% on the session. Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.78% for the day.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.21%. UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ: UTSI) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

shares were down 4.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.50. Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) shares were down 4.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30.

shares fell to $2.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.32%. General Moly, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: GMO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 40.37% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 11.35%. Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.76 and moving down 4.04%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.51 and moving down 14.36%. Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.14. The stock was down 3.44% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.