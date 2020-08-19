Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
This morning 90 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Interesting Highlights:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI).
During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $467.51. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares were up 1.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $109.50 for a change of up 1.58%.
- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $235.63. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $209.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.14%.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) stock set a new 52-week high of $140.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares set a new yearly high of $614.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $162.89. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
- JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares broke to $72.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.28%.
- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares were down 0.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $362.55 for a change of down 0.02%.
- Target (NYSE: TGT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $154.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 12.03%.
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) shares were up 0.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.41.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares were up 1.87% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $154.25 for a change of up 1.87%.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.83.
- Infosys (NYSE: INFY) shares were down 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.03.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares set a new 52-week high of $361.39 on Wednesday, moving up 0.32%.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) stock set a new 52-week high of $302.83 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.
- Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares hit a yearly high of $47.53. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares hit $1,245.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.6%.
- Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares were up 2.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $336.27.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.40 on Wednesday, moving up 1.43%.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.51. The stock was up 2.83% for the day.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares broke to $113.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.6%.
- Kroger (NYSE: KR) shares hit a yearly high of $36.88. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit $322.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
- Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) shares hit a yearly high of $97.15. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
- Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.38 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.17%.
- Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.59 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.53%.
- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.59 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.02% for the day.
- Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.72.
- Lennox International (NYSE: LII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $281.15 with a daily change of up 0.71%.
- Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) stock made a new 52-week high of $149.64 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock hit a yearly high price of $239.84. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.44%.
- GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $79.15. Shares traded up 0.18%.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.63 on Wednesday, moving up 8.32%.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.20 on Wednesday, moving up 69.36%.
- BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares set a new yearly high of $44.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.84% on the session.
- AZEK Co (NYSE: AZEK) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.13 for a change of up 1.84%.
- Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.80 for a change of up 0.7%.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares hit $128.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.55%.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.91 on Wednesday, moving up 6.7%.
- Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.54.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.34 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.
- TFI International (NYSE: TFII) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.57. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.01%.
- Norbord (NYSE: OSB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.38. The stock traded up 5.19% on the session.
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares hit $64.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.25%.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares were up 7.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.73.
- APi Gr (NYSE: APG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.76 with a daily change of up 1.5%.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.96 on Wednesday, moving up 4.15%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares hit $27.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.87%.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.50 on Wednesday, moving up 12.3%.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.04 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.32% for the day.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.81 on Wednesday, moving up 6.68%.
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.99 on Wednesday, moving down 0.87%.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.28. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
- Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares hit a yearly high of $100.00. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
- Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares hit $19.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.69%.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares were down 0.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.75.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.29%.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ: ONVO) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.47 on Wednesday, moving up 1906.25%.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.91. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.07. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares broke to $22.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
- At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) shares were up 11.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.12.
- Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) shares hit $42.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.5%.
- Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) shares broke to $17.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.
- Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.06 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.63% for the day.
- Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) shares were up 5.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.87 for a change of up 5.46%.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.03 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.66%.
- Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares hit $24.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.27%.
- Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $27.09. Shares traded up 2.52%.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares were up 8.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.16.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.57.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.03.
- Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.30 for a change of up 1.4%.
- IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ: IBEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.68% for the day.
- Liquidity Service (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares broke to $8.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.53%.
- Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) shares were up 10.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.58 for a change of up 10.15%.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 13.95% for the day.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.59 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.7%.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.15 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.62%.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.02 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 46.15%.
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $22.34. Shares traded up 15.47%.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.15 Wednesday. The stock was up 15.02% for the day.
- Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) shares were up 4.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.75.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: BDR) shares hit $3.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 321.38%.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares set a new yearly high of $9.50 this morning. The stock was up 2.17% on the session.
