42 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares rose 68% to $52.00 in pre-market trading after Johnson & Johnson announced plans to acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals for $6.5 billion in cash.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) shares rose 48.2% to $7.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported proposed acquisition of all remaining equity interests in the company for $7.70 per share in cash by Dufry AG Group, Hudson’s controlling shareholder.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 40% to $0.9101 in pre-market trading following the company's form 4 filing indicating an insider buy of 100,000 shares. 9 Meters Biopharma shares jumped around 17% on Tuesday after Brookline Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $5 price target.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) rose 32% to $3.73 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $95 million to $110 million.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) shares rose 23.8% to $0.94 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Tuesday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, earlier during the month, reported results for the second quarter.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) rose 19.3% to $2.54 in pre-market trading.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) rose 15.2% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Four Seasons Education is expected to release quarterly results on August 20.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares rose 10.7% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. Unum Therapeutics released Q2 results last week.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) rose 10.7% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Tuesday.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) rose 10.7% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Tuesday Flux Power reported pricing of $10.8 million public offering last week.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) rose 10.4% to $9.05 in pre-market trading after the company initiated multiple dose part of Phase 2 clinical trial with pMDI formulation of ensifentrine in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) rose 9.8% to $16.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization for its BioCheck Covid-19 antibody testing system.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) rose 8.5% to $7.79 in pre-market trading.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) rose 8.1% to $5.86 in pre-market trading. OneSmart shares jumped over 30% on Tues after reporting Q3 results.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) rose 8.1% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has achieved its enrollment target in the phase 3 GENESIS trial for planned interim analysis.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 7.9% to $8.64 in pre-market trading after rising around 5% on Tuesday.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares rose 7.9% to $4.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 18% on Tuesday. Energous, last week, introduced EN7410M module, a new wireless charging transmitter module.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 7.3% to $2.76 in pre-market trading after declining around 21% on Tuesday. Precipio released Q2 results last week.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) rose 6.4% to $1.33 in pre-market trading. Pulmatrix reported Q2 results earlier during the month.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 5.7% to $144.70 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results. The company also reported Q2 comparable sales grew 24.3% and digital comparable sales grew 195%.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 5.2% to $4.50 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Golden Ocean reported a Q2 loss of $0.29 per share.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) rose 5% to $0.21 in pre-market trading. Abraxas Petroleum shares jumped around 16% on Tuesday after the company’s board determined to renew the strategic alternatives review announced last October.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) fell 26.2% to $138.82 in pre-market trading as it announced its application for filgotinib, an investigational treatment for moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) didn’t get the go-ahead from the United StatesFood and Drug Administration.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 22.4% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. Greenpro Capital shares jumped 117% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to distribute twelve million shares of common stock of D'Swiss to GRNQ's shareholders.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 17.6% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed common stock offering.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 11.6% to $10.86 in pre-market trading as a reaction to the company firing its Chief Financial Officer Jiong Shao.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 13.4% to $20.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. The company also announced the CFO will be resigning for personal reasons.
- Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) fell 10.5% to $32.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) fell 9.3% to $0.4875 in pre-market trading after climbing 13% on Tuesday..
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) shares fell 9.1% to $2.29 in pre-market trading. NTN Buzztime, last week, announced a merger deal with Brooklyn ImminoTherapeutics.
- Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) fell 8.6% to $7.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $250 million offering at $100 per share.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) fell 7.8% to $0.83 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Tuesday. The Peck Co, last week, announced plans to buy Sunworks in a stock deal.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) shares fell 7.7% to $12.74 in pre-market trading after the company priced offering of 7.5 million shares of common stock at $12.85 per share.
- Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO) fell 7.4% to $25.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced on Tuesday its Phase 2 trial did not achieve proof-of-concept for other key NASH measures.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) fell 7% to $8.09 in pre-market trading after the company filed for a mixed shelf offering.
- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) fell 6.8% to $184.20 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak FY21 forecast.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) fell 6.5% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday. Predictive Oncology, last week, reported Q2 results.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) fell 6.5% to $0.18 in pre-market trading after dropping about 4% on Tuesday. CBL & Associates, earlier during the month, reported Q2 results.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) fell 6% to $64.97 in pre-market trading as it announced its application for filgotinib, an investigational treatment for moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) didn’t get the go-ahead from the United StatesFood and Drug Administration.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 6% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Tuesday. India Globalization Capital, last week, said the FDA approved the initiation of the company's cannabinoid trial on Alzheimer's patients.
- Alcon AG (NYSE: ALC) shares fell 6% to $57.54 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q2 loss.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) fell 5.7% to $1.67 in pre-market trading. Forward Industries shares jumped around 30% on Tuesday after the company announced on Monday it has acquired Kablooe Design.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas