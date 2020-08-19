Market Overview

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2020 5:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) shares jumped 45.7% to close at $5.10 on Tuesday after the company announced its subsidiary Micronet has received the first significant order for its SmartCam following a successful pilot trial with a leading global telematics provider.
  • OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) shares gained 30.6% to close at $5.42 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares rose 29.2% to close at $1.77 after the company said it acquired substantially all the assets of Kablooe Design.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) shares gained 28.5% to close at $7.45 after jumping 48% on Monday. RISE Education Cayman reported Q2 results last week.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) surged 24% to close at $2.74. MOGU is expected to report quarterly earnings on August 24.
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) gained 22.5% to close at $4.25.
  • Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: NGS) rose 21.5% to close at $8.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares surged 21% to close at $28.88. Groupon reported Rezdy as inaugural Groupon Connect™ booking and API partner.
  • iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) gained 20.1% to close at $6.76 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 19.3% to close at $ 17.00 after Jeffrey Immelt, a company director, bought 70,000 shares at an average price of $14.86 per share.
  • Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 18% to close at $ 3.94. Energous, last week, introduced EN7410M module, a new wireless charging transmitter module.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares gained 16.5% to close at $0.65 as Brookline initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
  • VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) climbed 16.4% to close at $3.13 on Tuesday after surging 22% on Monday.
  • Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) surged 16% to close at $4.20. Manning & Napier, last month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) rose 14.9% to close at $16.17. AudioEye reported Q2 results last week.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) gained 14.7% to close at $8.56. Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ CEO White bought 10,661 shares at $6.28 per share.
  • Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) rose 14% to close at $3.26.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 13.8% to close at $3.05.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) surged 12.6% to close at $13.20. Intrepid Potash, last week, reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) climbed 11.8% to close at $4.18. Otonomy released Q2 results earlier during the momth.
  • Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares climbed 11.7% to close at $2.86. Chinook Therapeutics reported a $106 million private placement financing to advance precision medicines for kidney disease.
  • China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) surged 11% to close at $8.27.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) climbed 10.7% to close at $3.00 after gaining over 6% on Monday.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 10.4% to close at $1.06 after the company announced the launch of its Avenova Facial Sanitizer on Walmart's website.
  • GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) climbed 9.3% to close at $17.67 after climbing 22% on Monday. GrowGeneration released Q2 results last week.
  • Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) surged 8.7% to close at $145.98 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) rose 7.8% to close at $1.25. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, on Monday, announced that its merger with Adgero was approved by its stockholders.
  • Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) rose 6.8% to close at $2.37. Summit Wireless, last week, reported it expects Wisaassociation.Org web traffic to reach 250,000 visitors by Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares gained 6.4% to close at $12.57. LMP Automotive shares surged 70% on Monday following Q2 results.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 6.2% to close at $4.30 after the company announced it has been granted a US Patent on methods and use of Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibodies for the treatment of Crohn's Disease.
  • Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) gained 4.3% to close at $0.9370 after the company announced it has acquired Be Social. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.8% to close at $1,887.09 on continued upward momentum after the company announced a 5-for-1 stock split on August 11th. Shares also gained on Monday after Wedbush raised its price target on the stock from $1800 to $1900.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) gained 2.2% to close at $55.18 following a report suggesting the company is interested in acquiring TikTok.

 

Losers

  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares tumbled 53.3% to close at $0.5461 on Tuesday after the company reported pricing of $25.0 million underwritten public offering.
  • Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) shares dropped 30.3% to close at $9.06 after the company said the FDA has placed on clinical hold its Phase 1 trial for PSMA-101 in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. The clinical hold is due to the death of a patientwho failed treatment with multiple anti-cancer agents and was treated with PPSMA-101 in late July.
  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 24.9% to close at $0.1143 on Tuesday after climbing 39% on Monday. Stein Mart, last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 23.3% to close at $7.33 after the company reported a $25 million at-the-market equity offering program.
  • Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) dropped 21.5% to close at $3.26 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology shares dipped 67% on Monday after the company announced the 12-week results from the Phase 2 study of UBX0101 failed to meet the primary endpoint. Citigroup, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock on Tuesday.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 20.9% to close at $2.57.
  • China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CCCL) fell 20.4% to close at $0.8275 after the company announced it secured a software systems contract through its wholly-owned subsidiary for a total of $1.4 million shares.
  • Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) dropped 20% to close at $1.16. Comstock Mining shares jumped 84% on Monday after reporting Q2 results.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) declined 19.5% to close at $2.44. LSB Industries, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) fell 18.2% to close at $5.00. FAT Brands, last week, announced plans to acquire Johnny Rockets for $25 million.
  • Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) fell 17.7% to close at $3.62 after reporting a $250 million offering of convertible senior notes.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares dropped 17% to close at $38.55 after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and announced a $35 price target.
  • Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) fell 17% to close at $11.51 after declining 14% on Monday.
  • Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) declined 16.7% to close at $4.23 after climbing 20% on Monday. Flux Power reported pricing of $10.8 million public offering last week.
  • Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) dipped 15.9% to close at $4.06 after gaining 20% on Monday. Lifeway Foods, last week, reported Q2 results.
  • Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) dropped 15.4% to close at $7.60. Lithium Americas released Q2 results last week.
  • CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares declined 14.8% to close at $65.70. CureVac, last week, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 14.7% to close at $20.01 despite the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) fell 14.4% to close at $13.25.
  • Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) dropped 14% to close at $13.41. Cambium Networks, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) dipped 13.7% to close at $ 11.04 after the company announced a $400 million convertible senior notes offering.
  • The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares fell 13.3% to close at $24.03. Children's Place is scheduled to release quarterly earnings next week.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dropped 11.7% to close at $1.82 on Tuesday after gaining 14% on Monday. India Globalization Capital, last week, reported that the FDA approved the initiation of its cannabinoid trial on Alzheimer's patients.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) fell 11.1% to close at $1.61. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares gained 6% on Monday after the company announced it received FDA clearance for its ENVASARC pivotal trial.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares dropped 9.8% to close at $15.45. Nordstrom is expected to release quarterly earnings next week.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) declined 8.7% to close at $9.38. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Microbot Medical with a Buy and raised the price target from $19 to $20. Microbot Medical shares rose 26% on Monday after the company announced its animal study utilizing its LIBERTY robotic system met all endpoints.
  • Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares dropped 8.4% to close at $6.55. Macy's is expected to report Q2 earnings on September 2nd, 2020.
  • Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: BTBT) dropped 8.3% to close at $3.74.
  • GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) declined 8.2% to close at $19.48 after the company reported pricing of upsized offering of senior secured notes.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares fell 7.9% to close at $6.40 after the company reported Q2 results and appointed Mr. Robert Cui as its Chief Financial Officer.
  • Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) declined 7.3% to close at $1.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) fell 5.2% to close at $3.45 after reporting Q2 results.
  • SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 4.6% to close at $2.70. On Monday, Social Reality posted a Q2 loss of $0.38 per share on sales of $1.17 million.

