66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) shares jumped 45.7% to close at $5.10 on Tuesday after the company announced its subsidiary Micronet has received the first significant order for its SmartCam following a successful pilot trial with a leading global telematics provider.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) shares gained 30.6% to close at $5.42 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares rose 29.2% to close at $1.77 after the company said it acquired substantially all the assets of Kablooe Design.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) shares gained 28.5% to close at $7.45 after jumping 48% on Monday. RISE Education Cayman reported Q2 results last week.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) surged 24% to close at $2.74. MOGU is expected to report quarterly earnings on August 24.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) gained 22.5% to close at $4.25.
- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: NGS) rose 21.5% to close at $8.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares surged 21% to close at $28.88. Groupon reported Rezdy as inaugural Groupon Connect™ booking and API partner.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) gained 20.1% to close at $6.76 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 19.3% to close at $ 17.00 after Jeffrey Immelt, a company director, bought 70,000 shares at an average price of $14.86 per share.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 18% to close at $ 3.94. Energous, last week, introduced EN7410M module, a new wireless charging transmitter module.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares gained 16.5% to close at $0.65 as Brookline initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) climbed 16.4% to close at $3.13 on Tuesday after surging 22% on Monday.
- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) surged 16% to close at $4.20. Manning & Napier, last month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) rose 14.9% to close at $16.17. AudioEye reported Q2 results last week.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) gained 14.7% to close at $8.56. Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ CEO White bought 10,661 shares at $6.28 per share.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) rose 14% to close at $3.26.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 13.8% to close at $3.05.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) surged 12.6% to close at $13.20. Intrepid Potash, last week, reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) climbed 11.8% to close at $4.18. Otonomy released Q2 results earlier during the momth.
- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares climbed 11.7% to close at $2.86. Chinook Therapeutics reported a $106 million private placement financing to advance precision medicines for kidney disease.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) surged 11% to close at $8.27.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) climbed 10.7% to close at $3.00 after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 10.4% to close at $1.06 after the company announced the launch of its Avenova Facial Sanitizer on Walmart's website.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) climbed 9.3% to close at $17.67 after climbing 22% on Monday. GrowGeneration released Q2 results last week.
- Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) surged 8.7% to close at $145.98 after the company reported Q2 results.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) rose 7.8% to close at $1.25. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, on Monday, announced that its merger with Adgero was approved by its stockholders.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) rose 6.8% to close at $2.37. Summit Wireless, last week, reported it expects Wisaassociation.Org web traffic to reach 250,000 visitors by Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares gained 6.4% to close at $12.57. LMP Automotive shares surged 70% on Monday following Q2 results.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 6.2% to close at $4.30 after the company announced it has been granted a US Patent on methods and use of Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibodies for the treatment of Crohn's Disease.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) gained 4.3% to close at $0.9370 after the company announced it has acquired Be Social. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.8% to close at $1,887.09 on continued upward momentum after the company announced a 5-for-1 stock split on August 11th. Shares also gained on Monday after Wedbush raised its price target on the stock from $1800 to $1900.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) gained 2.2% to close at $55.18 following a report suggesting the company is interested in acquiring TikTok.
Losers
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares tumbled 53.3% to close at $0.5461 on Tuesday after the company reported pricing of $25.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) shares dropped 30.3% to close at $9.06 after the company said the FDA has placed on clinical hold its Phase 1 trial for PSMA-101 in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. The clinical hold is due to the death of a patientwho failed treatment with multiple anti-cancer agents and was treated with PPSMA-101 in late July.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 24.9% to close at $0.1143 on Tuesday after climbing 39% on Monday. Stein Mart, last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 23.3% to close at $7.33 after the company reported a $25 million at-the-market equity offering program.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) dropped 21.5% to close at $3.26 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology shares dipped 67% on Monday after the company announced the 12-week results from the Phase 2 study of UBX0101 failed to meet the primary endpoint. Citigroup, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock on Tuesday.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 20.9% to close at $2.57.
- China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CCCL) fell 20.4% to close at $0.8275 after the company announced it secured a software systems contract through its wholly-owned subsidiary for a total of $1.4 million shares.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) dropped 20% to close at $1.16. Comstock Mining shares jumped 84% on Monday after reporting Q2 results.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) declined 19.5% to close at $2.44. LSB Industries, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) fell 18.2% to close at $5.00. FAT Brands, last week, announced plans to acquire Johnny Rockets for $25 million.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) fell 17.7% to close at $3.62 after reporting a $250 million offering of convertible senior notes.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares dropped 17% to close at $38.55 after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and announced a $35 price target.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) fell 17% to close at $11.51 after declining 14% on Monday.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) declined 16.7% to close at $4.23 after climbing 20% on Monday. Flux Power reported pricing of $10.8 million public offering last week.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) dipped 15.9% to close at $4.06 after gaining 20% on Monday. Lifeway Foods, last week, reported Q2 results.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) dropped 15.4% to close at $7.60. Lithium Americas released Q2 results last week.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares declined 14.8% to close at $65.70. CureVac, last week, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 14.7% to close at $20.01 despite the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) fell 14.4% to close at $13.25.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) dropped 14% to close at $13.41. Cambium Networks, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) dipped 13.7% to close at $ 11.04 after the company announced a $400 million convertible senior notes offering.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares fell 13.3% to close at $24.03. Children's Place is scheduled to release quarterly earnings next week.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dropped 11.7% to close at $1.82 on Tuesday after gaining 14% on Monday. India Globalization Capital, last week, reported that the FDA approved the initiation of its cannabinoid trial on Alzheimer's patients.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) fell 11.1% to close at $1.61. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares gained 6% on Monday after the company announced it received FDA clearance for its ENVASARC pivotal trial.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares dropped 9.8% to close at $15.45. Nordstrom is expected to release quarterly earnings next week.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) declined 8.7% to close at $9.38. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Microbot Medical with a Buy and raised the price target from $19 to $20. Microbot Medical shares rose 26% on Monday after the company announced its animal study utilizing its LIBERTY robotic system met all endpoints.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares dropped 8.4% to close at $6.55. Macy's is expected to report Q2 earnings on September 2nd, 2020.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: BTBT) dropped 8.3% to close at $3.74.
- GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) declined 8.2% to close at $19.48 after the company reported pricing of upsized offering of senior secured notes.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares fell 7.9% to close at $6.40 after the company reported Q2 results and appointed Mr. Robert Cui as its Chief Financial Officer.
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) declined 7.3% to close at $1.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) fell 5.2% to close at $3.45 after reporting Q2 results.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 4.6% to close at $2.70. On Monday, Social Reality posted a Q2 loss of $0.38 per share on sales of $1.17 million.
