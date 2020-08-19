Market Overview

Netflix Adds New Feature To Let Users Play Wheel Of Fortune With Content
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2020 1:11am   Comments
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is testing a “Shuffle Play” feature on its video streaming platform, which will let users flick through their favored content, TechCrunch reported Tuesday.

What Happened

The shuffle feature is available in the form of a button and is showing up on the screens of some users who have been tweeting their reactions. 

The subscription video on demand company disclosed that the feature is being introduced to help viewers find content quickly as per their tastes, TechCrunch reported. 

Why It Matters

The shuffle play option is not the first such test Netflix has carried out — last year, the company had introduced a similar feature for shuffle playing episodes of a given series, TechCrunch noted.

Some users have reportedly also noticed another shuffle feature called “Play Something” in the TV app’s sidebar navigation. 

The latest shuffle test is being rolled out on a global basis and no decision has been made yet as to when or if it would be launched formally. 

Netflix reported its second-quarter earnings of $1.59 per share in July missing analyst consensus estimate of $1.81.

The SVOD company projects Q3 global streaming paid memberships at 195.45 million higher by 23.4% year-over-year.

Chantico Global analyst Gina Sanchez and Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, pitched Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) as strong contenders to Netflix.

Price Action 

Netflix shares closed nearly 2% higher at $491.87 on Tuesday and added another 0.23% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

