Apple Revamps Music Radio Service With A Rebranded Beats 1, And Two New Stations
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 18, 2020 10:05pm   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced Tuesday it was rebranding its Beats 1 radio station and launching two new stations.

What Happened

The Tim Cook-led tech giant said in a statement it's renaming its Beats 1 station, launched in 2015, to Apple Music 1,.

The station focuses on artist-led programming with presenters such as Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, and Elton John. 

The Cupertino-based company also said it's launching Apple Music Hits, a station that will carry popular music from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. The shows on the station will feature Backstreet Boys, Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, and others. 

Additionally, Apple Music Country, a station focussed on country music was also announced. The talent roster spans Kalleigh Bannen, Bree Alecia Davis, and Rissi Palmer. Shows will be hosted by songwriters Dave Cobb, Luke Laird, and journalist Hunter Kelly.

"Music has the power to heal and to bring us together," Cook said on Twiiter. "We’re so excited for listeners around the world to connect with the artists they love and the music shaping culture through Apple Music radio."

Why It Matters

The radio stations will be available in 165 countries across Apple's devices, according to the company.

Last year, Cupertino launched a beta version of Apple Music that was available through a web browser and did away with the need to install iTunes or the Apple Music app, the Verge reported at the time. 

Meanwhile, competitor Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) attracted popular podcaster, Joe Rogan from Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) in May, as it makes a push towards amplifying its podcast lineup.

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is also vying to attract podcasters to its Amazon Music and Audible services, as long as they agreee not to disparage the company on its own platforms. 

Price Action 

Apple shares closed about 0.8% higher at $462.25 on Tuesday and added another 0.13% in the after-hours session.

