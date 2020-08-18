Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after Berenberg maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $145 to $181.
Roku's TV streaming platform allows users to discover and access a variety of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. The operating segments of the company are Player and Platform.
It derives key revenue from the Player segment which consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company's website.
Roku's stock traded up 3.21% to $150.39 per share at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $58.22.
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2020
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Aug 2020
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Aug 2020
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
