Former Microsoft CEO, Detroit Native Steve Ballmer Makes Major Motown Museum Donation
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 18, 2020 2:58pm   Comments
Former Microsoft CEO, Detroit Native Steve Ballmer Makes Major Motown Museum Donation

Former Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO and Detroit native Steve Ballmer is donating $3 million to Detroit's Motown Museum through his nonprofit Ballmer Group.

Ballmer Group is an organization with the goal of improving economic mobility for American families who are likely to stay in poverty. The company has a focus on three regions: Washington state, Los Angeles County and southeast Michigan.

'The Enduring Spirit Of Motown': The Motown Museum is undertaking an expansion phase and has started a $50-million campaign to help fund additions to the historical birthplace of Motown music.

The $3-million donation from Ballmer Group will go toward the campaign.

"The momentum and support for the expansion has continued with visionary and committed leaders like Steve and Connie Ballmer voicing its significance. Their belief in the power of community and opportunity is a fitting tribute to the enduring spirit of Motown and we’re very fortunate for their generous gift," Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry said in the Monday announcement.

Nicknamed "Hitsville U.S.A.," Motown Records on Detroit's West Grand Boulevard helped usher in a new era of popular music in the 1960s with artists such as The Supremes, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations and The Jackson 5. 

Public domain photo via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Detroit Motown Motown Records Steve BallmerNews Best of Benzinga

