Selling Your Investment Property During The Pandemic

The current pandemic has yet to slow down the demand for homes. If anything, the real estate market is experiencing a surge in demand. Although, the landscape of selling and buying homes has changed tremendously.

In order to follow state-mandated safety protocols, open houses are being met with more precautions. For most walk-throughs, masks are required, and in some cases, curious buyers may be required to sign waivers before looking at the home.

As a seller looking to put their property on the market, these extra steps could act as a roadblock for investors looking to buy properties. Fortunately, with the internet as a resource, in-person showings may no longer be a necessary step.

Listing your home online could act as way to circumnavigate the in-person buying process and instill peace of mind for those not comfortable with attending an open house.

Roofstock is an online marketplace that connects sellers with buyers looking to purchase new single-family investment properties.

Selling an investment property solely online may seem out of the norm for some sellers. An investor could want to see the property in person so that they may inspect for any possible repairs, see the location of the property, and get a feel for the size of the home’s interior. But on platforms like Roofstock, all of this information is provided in an easy-to-digest and trustworthy snapshot.

All properties listed on Roofstock go through a vetting process that is carefully done by an inspector. Roofstock also provides information such as:

Square footage

Year built

Neighborhood rating

List price

Monthly rent

Total return

Cap rate

Cash Flow

Appreciation

Roofstock provides a platform that connects buyers and sellers directly, as opposed to selling shares of properties through LLCs or trusts.

Roofstock currently reaches over 200,000 investors looking to buy investment properties. Through their online platform, Roofstock takes care of the inspection, listing, and closing process of your property. And as a seller on the platform, Roofstock takes a small 3% commission of the sale price.

The option to sell your property hands-free, all-online is a great solution for many, and as we continue to see shifts in the buying process, this may become a popular trend in the future.

Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash