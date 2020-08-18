DoorDash Wins NBA Partnership Deal, Pledges Support For Black-Owned Restaurants

Food delivery company DoorDash and the National Basketball Association jointly announced Monday a new multi-year marketing partnership.

What Happened: DoorDash was named the Official On-Demand Delivery Platform of the NBA, WNBA and NBA 2K League as part of the partnership. The announcement coincides with the beginning of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

In conjunction with the partnership, DoorDash is launching a social media campaign called #PlayItForward Challenge to encourage fans to support Black-owned restaurants.

DoorDash will donate up to $100,000 to the National Urban League for every order placed at a Black-owned restaurant on the DoorDash platform through the end of the month. Participating restaurants can also take advantage of free delivery through the end of 2020.

Why It's Important: DoorDash's partnership with the NBA brings together "food, sports, culture and technology" to create new experiences for fans while also advancing "our shared values of diversity, access and empowering local communities," DoorDash CEO Tony Xu said in the release.

"This new partnership is a timely first for us as DoorDash is uniquely positioned to amplify our efforts to engage with fans who are watching games from their homes while also stepping up to support the Black-owned businesses in their communities – a key priority and area of focus across our leagues," said Dan Rossomondo, Senior Vice President, Head of Media & Business Development, NBA.

What's Next: DoorDash will also become an associate partner of future marquee events during the NBA All-Star weekend.

