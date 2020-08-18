51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) shares surged 96% to $6.86 after the company announced its subsidiary Micronet has received the first significant order for its SmartCam following a successful pilot trial with a leading global telematics provider.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares gained 49.6% to $2.05 after the company said it acquired substantially all the assets of Kablooe Design.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) rose 30.7% to $7.36 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) shares rose 28.7% to $7.47 after jumping 48% on Monday. RISE Education Cayman reported Q2 results last week.
- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: NGS) gained 20.4% to $8.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares climbed 20.1% to $0.67 as Brookline initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 16.6% to $1.12 after the company announced the launch of its Avenova Facial Sanitizer on Walmart's website.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) climbed 14% to $1.0250 after the company announced it has acquired Be Social. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares rose 13.5% to $2.905. Chinook Therapeutics reported a $106 million private placement financing to advance precision medicines for kidney disease.
- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) gained 13.3% to $4.10. Manning & Napier, last month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) surged 12.3% to $4.20. Otonomy released Q2 results earlier during the momth.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) rose 11.6% to $18.03 after climbing 22% on Monday. GrowGeneration released Q2 results last week.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) rose 10.3% to $8.22.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) surged 9.6% to $8.18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ CEO White bought 10,661 shares at $6.28 per share.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained 8% to $1.7165 after the company announced an agreement to collaborate with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) rose 6.8% to $19.55. Rackspace Technologies shares jumped 10% on Monday after Reuters reported that Amazon is looking to pick up a minority stake in the company.
- Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) gained 6% to $142.26 after the company reported Q2 results.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) gained 6% to $1.22. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, on Monday, announced that its merger with Adgero was approved by its stockholders.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) rose 6% to $2.87 after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 5.7% to $4.28 after the company announced it has been granted a US Patent on methods and use of Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibodies for the treatment of Crohn's Disease.
- China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CCCL) gained 5% to $1.09 after the company announced it secured a software systems contract through its wholly-owned subsidiary for a total of $1.4 million shares.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) rose 4.4% to $2.3150. Summit Wireless, last week, reported it expects Wisaassociation.Org web traffic to reach 250,000 visitors by Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rose 3.3% to $55.76 following a report suggesting the company is interested in acquiring TikTok.
Losers
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares dipped 53.8% to $0.5414 after the company reported pricing of $25.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 28.9% to $6.80 after the company reported a $25 million at-the-market equity offering program.
- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) shares fell 28.2% to $9.33 after the company said the FDA has placed on clinical hold its Phase 1 trial for PSMA-101 in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. The clinical hold is due to the death of a patientwho failed treatment with multiple anti-cancer agents and was treated with PPSMA-101 in late July.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 19.1% to $0.1231 after climbing 39% on Monday. Stein Mart, last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) fell 18.4% to $2.4720. LSB Industries, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 15.7% to $19.77 despite the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) fell 15.2% to $1.2299. Comstock Mining shares jumped 84% on Monday after reporting Q2 results.
- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) dipped 14.6% to $3.11 after reporting Q2 results.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 13.2% to $3.54.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) dropped 13% to $12.06 after declining 14% on Monday.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares fell 12.6% to $40.60 after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and announced a $35 price target.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) fell 12.4% to $13.55.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) dipped 11.8% to $4.26 after gaining 20% on Monday. Lifeway Foods, last week, reported Q2 results.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares fell 11.2% to $10.49. LMP Automotive shares surged 70% on Monday following Q2 results.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares dropped 10.8% to $24.75. Children's Place is scheduled to release quarterly earnings next week.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) fell 10.8% to $1.6150. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares gained 6% on Monday after the company announced it received FDA clearance for its ENVASARC pivotal trial.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares declined 10.6% to $15.31. Nordstrom is expected to release quarterly earnings next week.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) dipped 10.6% to $2.53. On Monday, Social Reality posted a Q2 loss of $0.38 per share on sales of $1.17 million.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) dropped 9.4% to $6.57. Designer Brands, earlier during the month, announced steps to enhance its financial flexibility.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares fell 9.3% to $6.30 after the company reported Q2 results and appointed Mr. Robert Cui as its Chief Financial Officer.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares declined 9.2% to $6.49. Macy's is expected to report Q2 earnings on September 2nd, 2020.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) declined 7.9% to $9.46. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Microbot Medical with a Buy and raised the price target from $19 to $20. Microbot Medical shares rose 26% on Monday after the company announced its animal study utilizing its LIBERTY robotic system met all endpoints.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) fell 7.7% to $4.06 after reporting a $250 million offering of convertible senior notes.
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) dropped 7.7% to $1.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) fell 7.3% to $1.15. Ocean Power Technologies shares gained 5% on Monday after the company unveiled its subsea battery solutions.
- GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) fell 7.1% to $19.72 after the company reported pricing of upsized offering of senior secured notes.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 5.7% to $1.94 after gaining 14% on Monday. India Globalization Capital, last week, reported that the FDA approved the initiation of its cannabinoid trial on Alzheimer's patients.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) fell 5.2% to $4.78 after climbing 20% on Monday. Flux Power reported pricing of $10.8 million public offering last week.
