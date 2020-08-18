Insider Buys Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) was trading 0.1% higher from the previous closing price. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Monday, August 17 showed that Exec VP Finance CFO Rosenblum Mark J bought 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.00. The transaction moved the executive's stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. to 12,000 shares.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.