Why MICT's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced its subsidiary Micronet has received the first significant order for its SmartCam following a successful pilot trial with a leading global telematics provider.

MICT operates through an Israel-based company, Micronet. It develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally.

It operates through Mobile Resource Management (MRM) segments which offer mobile computing devices that provide fleet operators and field workforces with mobile computing solutions in challenging work environments. Geographically its business presence is seen in the United States, Israel, and other regions, and the majority revenue is generated from the U.S.

MICT shares were trading up 90.56% at $6.67 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.45 and a 52-week low of 38 cents.