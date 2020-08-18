Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why MICT's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 18, 2020 10:42am   Comments
Share:
Why MICT's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced its subsidiary Micronet has received the first significant order for its SmartCam following a successful pilot trial with a leading global telematics provider.

MICT operates through an Israel-based company, Micronet. It develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally.

It operates through Mobile Resource Management (MRM) segments which offer mobile computing devices that provide fleet operators and field workforces with mobile computing solutions in challenging work environments. Geographically its business presence is seen in the United States, Israel, and other regions, and the majority revenue is generated from the U.S.

MICT shares were trading up 90.56% at $6.67 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.45 and a 52-week low of 38 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MICT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Walmart Beats Q2 Estimates
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com