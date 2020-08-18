Why Zosano Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced an agreement to collaborate with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Zosano Pharma is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It has developed a transdermal microneedle patch system to deliver its formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of various indications.

The company's only operating segment being developing human pharmaceutical products. All the business activities of the firm is functioned through the market of the United States. Its product includes Qtrypta (M207) which is a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing an Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology.

Zosano Pharma shares were trading up 8.815% at $1.73 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.80 and a 52-week low of 40 cents.