Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning session, 91 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high. ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 102.57% to hit its new 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $137.62. Shares later traded down 0.36%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $137.62. Shares later traded down 0.36%. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,923.87.

shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,923.87. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares set a new 52-week high of $136.75 on Tuesday, moving up 0.63%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $136.75 on Tuesday, moving up 0.63%. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $290.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.72%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $290.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.72%. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares set a new yearly high of $499.84 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $499.84 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.85% on the session. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $233.88. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $233.88. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) stock set a new 52-week high of $139.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $139.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%. Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $612.71 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $612.71 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day. Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $160.60. Shares traded up 0.01%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $160.60. Shares traded up 0.01%. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.40 on Tuesday, moving up 5.58%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $71.40 on Tuesday, moving up 5.58%. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $361.87. Shares traded up 0.33%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $361.87. Shares traded up 0.33%. Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $104.50 with a daily change of up 0.2%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $104.50 with a daily change of up 0.2%. Sea (NYSE: SE) stock hit a yearly high price of $152.51. The stock was up 7.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $152.51. The stock was up 7.66% for the day. Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares hit a yearly high of $675.77. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $675.77. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.22. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $31.22. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $199.57.

shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $199.57. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock set a new 52-week high of $358.49 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $358.49 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%. Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.43. The stock was up 2.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $47.43. The stock was up 2.53% for the day. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $1,222.97 with a daily change of up 0.24%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $1,222.97 with a daily change of up 0.24%. Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares set a new 52-week high of $331.86 on Tuesday, moving up 4.13%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $331.86 on Tuesday, moving up 4.13%. Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $112.15 for a change of up 0.4%.

shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $112.15 for a change of up 0.4%. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares broke to $322.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.

shares broke to $322.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%. D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares were up 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.19 for a change of up 0.71%.

shares were up 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.19 for a change of up 0.71%. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares set a new 52-week high of $269.40 on Tuesday, moving up 1.82%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $269.40 on Tuesday, moving up 1.82%. Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.30.

shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.30. Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares hit $61.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.

shares hit $61.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%. Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.50. The stock was down 0.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $11.50. The stock was down 0.44% for the day. CarMax (NYSE: KMX) stock set a new 52-week high of $106.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $106.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.28. Shares traded up 0.21%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.28. Shares traded up 0.21%. Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.10 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.10 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.84%. NVR (NYSE: NVR) shares broke to $4,222.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.99%.

shares broke to $4,222.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.99%. Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares were up 0.79% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.61.

shares were up 0.79% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.61. Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) shares broke to $52.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.23%.

shares broke to $52.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.23%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares were down 0.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $86.19 for a change of down 0.25%.

shares were down 0.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $86.19 for a change of down 0.25%. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were down 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $183.03.

shares were down 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $183.03. PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares set a new yearly high of $90.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $90.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% on the session. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $77.72 with a daily change of down 1.16%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $77.72 with a daily change of down 1.16%. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.05 on Tuesday, moving down 2.19%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $13.05 on Tuesday, moving down 2.19%. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares hit $97.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

shares hit $97.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares were up 2.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.44 for a change of up 2.98%.

shares were up 2.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.44 for a change of up 2.98%. GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares broke to $78.82 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.46%.

shares broke to $78.82 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.46%. Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $270.04 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $270.04 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day. BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.57. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $43.57. The stock was up 1.22% for the day. TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $159.09. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $159.09. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session. Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares were down 1.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.20 for a change of down 1.64%.

shares were down 1.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.20 for a change of down 1.64%. Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares hit a yearly high of $106.17. The stock traded up 3.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $106.17. The stock traded up 3.06% on the session. LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.62. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.62. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.61. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $12.61. The stock was up 0.31% for the day. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Delaware) Common Stock (AMEX: ATNM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.18 with a daily change of up 0.74%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.18 with a daily change of up 0.74%. Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%. Equinox Gold Corp. Common Shares (AMEX: EQX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.66. Shares traded up 1.38%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.66. Shares traded up 1.38%. TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.60. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $60.60. The stock was up 0.27% for the day. Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $63.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.54 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.32% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $26.54 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.32% for the day. Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $121.80. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $121.80. The stock was up 0.3% for the day. Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) shares were down 0.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.37 for a change of down 0.79%.

shares were down 0.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.37 for a change of down 0.79%. Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.48 on Tuesday, moving down 0.62%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $58.48 on Tuesday, moving down 0.62%. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.29. The stock traded down 0.51% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.29. The stock traded down 0.51% on the session. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.40. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.40. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.79 with a daily change of up 3.12%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.79 with a daily change of up 3.12%. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.0%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.0%. Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.18. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.18. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session. Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares were up 2.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.62.

shares were up 2.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.62. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.95. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $21.95. The stock was up 0.28% for the day. At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) shares broke to $17.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.

shares broke to $17.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.40 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $19.40 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shares were down 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.12.

shares were down 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.12. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares were up 19.31% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.59 for a change of up 19.31%.

shares were up 19.31% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.59 for a change of up 19.31%. Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.24 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.08% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $23.24 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.08% for the day. International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) shares set a new yearly high of $18.63 this morning. The stock was up 4.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $18.63 this morning. The stock was up 4.02% on the session. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.27%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.27%. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.65. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $13.65. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session. Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares hit $12.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.36%.

shares hit $12.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.36%. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares set a new yearly high of $15.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $15.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session. Great Panther Mining Limited Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: GPL) shares set a new yearly high of $1.07 this morning. The stock was up 2.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $1.07 this morning. The stock was up 2.96% on the session. Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.77. The stock traded down 1.17% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.77. The stock traded down 1.17% on the session. American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares hit a yearly high of $12.99. The stock traded up 4.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.99. The stock traded up 4.39% on the session. IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ: IBEX) shares were up 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.66.

shares were up 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.66. Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.95. The stock was up 9.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $4.95. The stock was up 9.42% for the day. Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.24 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.13%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.24 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.13%. G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ: WILC) shares were up 3.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.33.

shares were up 3.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.33. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.77. Shares traded up 4.02%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.77. Shares traded up 4.02%. Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares were up 12.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.44.

shares were up 12.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.44. Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.65. Shares traded up 1.73%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.65. Shares traded up 1.73%. MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 102.57%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 102.57%. Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company later traded down 2.81%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company later traded down 2.81%. DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.87 on Tuesday, moving down 3.1%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $18.87 on Tuesday, moving down 3.1%. Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $4.34. Shares traded up 12.91%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $4.34. Shares traded up 12.91%. iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) shares broke to $7.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 20.07%.

shares broke to $7.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 20.07%. ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $3.45. Shares traded up 5.92%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!